Gallery: Huskers Clinch Series Win Over Indiana

Dylan Carey delivered a standout performance on Saturday afternoon, powering No. 24 Nebraska to a 12-7 victory over Indiana at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. His three-run home run and five total RBIs highlighted a decisive seven-run seventh inning that ultimately secured the win for the Huskers in front of a lively home crowd.

Nebraska, now 21-6 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play, matched its run total with 12 hits in a balanced offensive effort. Indiana dropped to 10-16 (3-8 Big Ten), finishing with seven runs on seven hits and committing one error. The Huskers’ lineup saw contributions up and down the order, consistently putting pressure on Indiana’s pitching staff and capitalizing on key opportunities throughout the game.

Carey finished 1-for-3 at the plate but made his presence felt with timely production, adding two walks and delivering in high-leverage moments. Drew Grego went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Jeter Worthley also recorded two hits in four at-bats, driving in one run and scoring twice. Case Sanderson contributed a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI and two runs scored, and Rhett Stokes added two hits while crossing the plate twice. Mac Moyer chipped in with two hits in five at-bats and scored two runs, while Miken Miller added a hit in limited action as Nebraska’s offense stayed aggressive from start to finish.

On the mound, Carson Jasa improved to 5-1 with a strong outing, striking out 10 batters over 5.2 innings. Despite issuing five walks, he limited Indiana to just three runs on four hits and kept the Huskers in control through the middle innings. Nebraska’s bullpen—Chase Olson, Ryan Harrahill, Jace Ziola, and Braxton Stewart—combined to cover the next 1.2 innings during a tense stretch of the game. Pryce Bender then closed out the final 1.2 innings, effectively shutting down any late comeback attempt and preserving the win.

The Huskers wasted no time getting on the board, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After loading the bases, Carey drew a walk to bring in the first run, followed by a sacrifice fly from Kitchens and a fielder’s choice from Buck that plated another run. Nebraska extended its lead in the fourth inning, as Sanderson singled in a run and Carey added another RBI via a bases-loaded walk, making it 5-0 and maintaining early control.

Indiana responded in the sixth inning with a two-out, pinch-hit three-run homer to left-center field, cutting the deficit to 5-3 and shifting some momentum. The Hoosiers continued to apply pressure in the seventh, drawing a bases-loaded walk to make it a one-run game at 5-4 and putting Nebraska on edge.

Nebraska, however, answered emphatically in the bottom half of the seventh inning. Worthley started the rally with an RBI single, and Sanderson followed with another hit to keep the line moving and set the stage for Carey’s three-run blast to left field, extending the lead to 9-4. The inning continued to unravel for Indiana, as Grego delivered a two-run single to cap the seven-run outburst and give the Huskers a commanding 12-4 advantage.

Indiana mounted one final push in the eighth inning, taking advantage of five walks to score three runs and trim the lead to 12-7. However, Bender shut the door in the ninth, retiring the Hoosiers without further damage to clinch the series victory for Nebraska.

Jeter Worthley starts of his day with a bunt. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes makes contact with a pitch for a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes point s to the dugout after his second single of the game. | Amarillo Mullen

Carson Jasa got the win after a ten strikeout day. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego points to the dugout after a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Chase Olson replaced Jasa on the mound in the fifth. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley throws to the first base to complete the strikeout. | Amarillo Mullen

Ryan Harrahill got Indiana to leave the bases loaded in the seventh. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego pumps his fist has he crosses home plate to score in the seventh. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey rounds the bases after his three-run homer to cap off a seven-run seventh for the Huskers. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey tallied five RBIs Saturday against the Hoosiers. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey celebrates his home run with the Husker dugout. | Amarillo Mullen

Devin Nunez (16) slides into second base. | Amarillo Mullen

Freshman, Jace Ziola, made his first home appearance Saturday afternoon. | Amarillo Mullen

Pryce Bender finished the game and kept the Hoosiers scoreless. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes catches the final out in shallow center field. | Amarillo Mullen

Pryce Bender hugs Jeter Worthley (0) after Nebraska's game two win over Indiana. | Amarillo Mullen