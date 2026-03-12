Gallery: Huskers Cruise to Run-Rule Victory Over North Dakota State

Nebraska cruised to an 11-1 run-rule victory over North Dakota State in seven innings on Wednesday afternoon at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, powered by a standout performance from Jett Buck. The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead the Huskers at the plate.

With the win, Nebraska improved to 11-5 on the season, while North Dakota State dropped to 2-14. The Huskers scored 11 runs on nine hits, while the Bison managed just one run on two hits and committed three errors.

Buck’s three-hit afternoon highlighted a productive offensive effort for Nebraska, which consistently applied pressure throughout the game. Five Husker hitters were hit by pitches, helping the offense generate scoring opportunities. Mac Moyer also had a big day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Case Sanderson reached base in all three of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Dylan Carey added an RBI after drawing a bases-loaded walk, while Preston Freeman drove in a run as well. Drew Grego chipped in with a hit and scored a run in the victory.

On the mound, Cooper Katskee delivered a strong outing to earn the win and improve to 2-0 on the season. The right-hander struck out eight batters over five innings, allowing just one run on two hits. Caleb Clark followed with a dominant sixth inning, striking out the side in a perfect frame. Pryce Bender then closed out the game with a scoreless seventh inning.

North Dakota State briefly grabbed momentum at the start of the game, taking a 1-0 lead on the very first pitch with a solo home run.

Nebraska quickly responded in the bottom of the second inning with a six-run outburst to take control of the game. Grego and Jeter Worthley were both hit by pitches to begin the rally, putting runners on base with one out. Moyer followed with a double down the left-field line to score Grego and tie the game.

Carey later drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Huskers the lead, and Sanderson added an RBI single to center field to make it 3-1.

Buck then delivered the biggest hit of the inning, driving a double to right-center field that scored Carey and Joshua Overbeek to extend the lead to 5-1. Freeman capped the inning by grounding out to bring home another run, giving Nebraska a comfortable five-run advantage.

The Huskers added to their lead in the third inning when a North Dakota State throwing error allowed another run to score.

Nebraska continued to apply pressure in the fifth inning, plating three more runs to extend the lead to 10-1. Moyer singled to start the inning and Overbeek drew a walk before the pair successfully executed a double steal. Moyer came home on a throwing error during the play, and Overbeek later scored on a wild pitch. Sanderson crossed the plate on a passed ball later in the inning to cap the three-run frame.

Buck put the finishing touch on the game in the seventh inning with his second double of the day, driving in a run to center field to trigger the run rule and secure Nebraska’s sixth consecutive victory.

Dylan Carey (15) hugs Jett Buck (1) prior to the Huskers' midweek game against North Dakota State. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson points to the dugout after a first inning single. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck is hit by a pitch. | Amarillo Mullen

Preston Freeman makes contact with a pitch. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck throws the ball from second base for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego (10) runs home to score on a single from Case Sanderson. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer celebrates an RBI double in the second inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer (17) slides into second base after a misplay from North Dakota State. | Amarillo Mullen

Cooper Katskee struck out eight in his five innings of work. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson (14) fist bumps Max Buttenback (11) after scoring. | Amarillo Mullen

Caleb Clark replaced Cooper Katskee on the mound in the sixth inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Pryce Bender left the Bison scoreless in the seventh inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer catches the ball in center field. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson smiles after scoring the tenth run to end the game in the seventh. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate Wednesday's win. | Amarillo Mullen