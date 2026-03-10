How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. North Dakota State with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

Taking care of inferior opponents plays very well for the Nebraska baseball team.

Favored against Michigan State heading into their first conference weekend series of the season, the Huskers got off to a dramatic start. Feeding off the one-run, seven-inning start by Friday ace Ty Horn, Nebraska was riding high and cruising to a series-opening win after a Rhett Stokes RBI single padded the lead to 4-1 going into the ninth. Then the bullpen struggles came to the forefront as Kevin Mannell allowed the first two batters on before Isaac Sturgess ripped a game-tying, three-run home run to right field to send the game into extras knotted up at four.

J'Shawn Unger did a nice job working around a one-out double in the top of the 10th, paving the way for Case Sanderson to become the hero with a two-out, walk-off homer into the bottom half to send NU home that night with a 5-4 win.

Saturday proved to be another tough affair with the Huskers leading 2-1 after starter Carson Jasa dazzled with five innings of just one-run ball despite six walks, but fired back with nine strikeouts. Jett Buck's solo shot to left field provided unnecessary insurance in the seventh inning as the bullpen trio of Ryan Harrahill (0.1 IP), Caleb Clark (1.2 IP), and star transfer Cooper Katskee (2.0) closed the door with four scoreless innings for a 3-1 victory to seal up the series.

That momentum carried into Sunday when Nebraska stamped the series sweep with a 12-2 run-rule victory. Despite an MSU home run from Richard Seymour in the second at-bat of the game, the Huskers piled on 11 unanswered runs to back up the complete game from Gavin Blachowicz, who tossed all seven innings with 11 strikeouts and only two runs on three hits. Dylan Carey continued to wreak havoc on opposing teams, going 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and a game-high four RBIs.

The schedule once again makes a shift, stepping away from conference play to begin a six-game stretch full of non-conference opponents, including Wednesday's lone game against North Dakota State. Here's all you need to know as the Huskers battle the Bison.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (10-5, 3-0 B1G) vs. North Dakota State (2-13, 0-0 Summit League)

Nebraska (10-5, 3-0 B1G) vs. North Dakota State (2-13, 0-0 Summit League) When: Wednesday, March 11

Wednesday, March 11 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 4 p.m. CDT

4 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Probable Pitchers

Nebraska: RHP Cooper Katskee, R-Jr. (1-0, 1.42 ERA, 12.2 IP, 19 SO, 1 BB)

NDSU: TBD

Series History

Nebraska Leads 8-1

March 20, 2024, last matchup, 3-1 NU

Nebraska won the first seven games of the all-time series before dropping a 6-5 contest to NDSU on May 3, 2023.

North Dakota State head baseball coach Tyler Oakes is once again using a tough non-conference slate to test his team. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

North Dakota State Scout

Last Season: 21-34 (13-15 Summit League, 3rd)

Finish: Lost in Fayetteville Regional

Awards: Summit League Pitcher & Defensive Player of the Year

All-Summit League: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention

Head Coach: Tyler Oakes

Year at School: 5th

NDSU & Career Record: 97-126-1 (0.433)

Championships: 1x Summit League regular season (2022), 1x Summit League tournament (2025)

Awards: 1x Summit League Coach OTY (2022)

All-Conference Returners: OF Dante Smith (2nd),

Summit League Preseason Poll: 5th of 6th

NDSU hitter Colten Becker returns to lead the lineup after slugging a team-high six home runs for the Bison last season. | North Dakota State Athletics

Key Returners

Colten Becker | OF | Sr. | Former Iowa CCC transfer that posted a team-high six home runs last season for NDSU and is tied for the team lead again with one homer, plus five RBIs and a .288 batting average.

Dante Smith | OF | Soph. | All-Summit League Second Team as a freshman last season after hitting .303 with 11 stolen bases, but has gotten off to a slow start in his sophomore campaign with a .214 average, and ranks second on the team with seven RBIs.

Kyle Law | OF | Jr. | Despite appearing in just five games, the third-year outfielder has hit a team-high .400 while earning six RBIs on his six hits and four runs scored.

Garrett Shupe | RHP | Soph. | Has been rocked for a 9.82 ERA across 11 innings with one start, but that's an upgrade after seeing just 10 innings last season as a true freshman.

Impact Newcomers/Transfers

Caleb Corbin | INF | Sr. | Iowa native who transferred to NDSU after starting in 72 games over two seasons at Southeast Missouri and now leads the Bison in average (.302), hits (16), runs (9), home runs (1), and total bases (22).

Kaden Connor | INF | Fr. | First-year player who has hit .250 in his first 12 games with a double, a home run, and four RBIs.

Diego Trujillo | INF | Sr. | Earned Second Team All-GPAC at NAIA's Briar Cliff last season before transferring up to NDSU, where he's leading the Bison with nine RBIs in 12 games despite hitting .222.

Zak Szabo | P | Jr. | Transfer from Troy, where he pitched just four innings in three seasons; leads NDSU with five appearances while allowing six earned runs in 10.2 innings, but with 12 strikeouts compared to five walks.

Sheamus Ryan | LHP | Fr. | A first-year lefty that's produced a solid 3.75 ERA in 12 innings out of the bullpen with nine strikeouts and five walks.

Easton Reimers | RHP | Fr. | Another young bullpen arm that's seen early action, tossing eight innings so far this season, but recording a 9.00 ERA with eight earned runs.

Outlook

Despite a very deceiving 21-34 record last season, it was an extremely successful campaign for North Dakota State head coach Tyler Oakes and his Bison squad. Armed with the No. 1 non-conference schedule in the country, NDSU was battle-tested headed into the Summit League tournament, and they used that to their advantage in claiming the school's third tournament title and the NCAA Regional spot that came with it. The program picked up its second-ever win in a regional, topping Kansas 4-3 in an elimination game before bowing out in the next round.

Having leaned on three All-Summit League First Team picks, including the conference's Pitcher and Defensive Player of the Year, North Dakota State entered 2026 with tempered expectations after losing all but one of its all-conference performers. Outfielder Dante Smith was a standout freshman last year by hitting .303, but his slow start has contributed to the Bison's putrid 2-13 record.

Southeast Missouri transfer Caleb Corbin leads NDSU in nearly every offensive category after joining over the offseason. | North Dakota State Athletics

Alongside Smith, who's hitting .214, NDSU returned 2025 team home run leader Colten Becker, who smashed six homers. While he's still trying to find his power stroke (1 HR), the senior outfielder ranks second on the team with a .288 batting average. That top honor belongs to Southeast Missouri transfer Caleb Corbin, who leads the team in nearly every offensive category, which includes a .302 average. True freshman Kaden Connor has hit .250 with a few extra base hits as part of his debut season, while former All-GPAC performer and Briar Cliff transfer Diego Trujillo leads the team with nine RBIs despite hitting .222.

The pitching side has seen major contributions from a couple of young freshmen, including bullpen arms Sheamus Ryan (3.75 ERA, 12.0 IP) and Easton Reimers (9.00, 8.0 IP). Zak Szabo is a veteran transfer from Troy, where he pitched in just four innings across three seasons. He's posted a 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings, but with a bullpen-leading 12 strikeouts compared to just five walks.

Truth be told, this is a young North Dakota State team that's rebuilding for the future. Another tough non-conference slate (No. 38) is a major reason for the bad record (2-13), but not all of it. The Bison have been able to scare some folks, including two two-run losses to Missouri and a 5-2 victory over Vanderbilt to salvage a series that saw the Commodores take two out of three. However, the Huskers should be able to take care of business, and anything outside a comfortable win should be a disappointment.