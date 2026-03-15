Gallery: Huskers Finish Sweep of Maine With Another Walk-Off

Coming off a dramatic walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday night, Nebraska baseball carried that momentum into Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader against Maine at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

The pair of wins secured another series victory for the Huskers against a Maine team that continued to battle throughout the weekend. The Black Bears repeatedly responded with timely home runs and big hits, keeping pressure on Nebraska’s pitching staff. Still, the Huskers managed to work through traffic on the basepaths and make key plays when it mattered most. The sweep also capped a perfect homestand for Nebraska, which finished 9-0 during its stretch of games in Lincoln.

One encouraging development for the Huskers was the return of senior shortstop Dylan Carey to the lineup. Nebraska’s offense showed flashes over the weekend but struggled at times to string together consistent production. Carey finished the day a combined 0-for-7 at the plate across the doubleheader, yet his presence remains important for a lineup that will lean on his experience and leadership. As Nebraska prepares to return to Big Ten play next weekend, Carey is expected to continue serving as a steady presence near the top of the order.

On the mound, starting pitcher Gavin Blachowicz battled through several challenging moments despite not having his smoothest outing. The right-hander worked to keep Maine off the scoreboard through the first five innings and relied heavily on his ability to miss bats. Blachowicz, who recorded 11 strikeouts in a complete-game performance against Michigan State last weekend, carried that momentum into Saturday by striking out nine Black Bear hitters.

However, trouble arrived in the sixth inning. After navigating earlier traffic on the bases, Blachowicz began the frame with a leadoff walk before surrendering two sharply hit singles that allowed Maine to tie the game at 1-1. Sophomore right-hander Pryce Bender entered in relief with runners on first and second and two outs, but the situation quickly unraveled. Following a walk to load the bases, Maine designated hitter Rex Hauser delivered a clutch triple that cleared the bases and gave the Black Bears their first lead of the game.

The inning only grew worse for Nebraska. Bender issued another walk before center fielder Brody Rasmus launched a three-run home run to left field, stretching Maine’s lead and leaving the Huskers facing a daunting 7-1 deficit. Senior Grant Cleavinger eventually recorded a strikeout to end the inning, but the damage had already been done.

Nebraska’s offense struggled to respond for much of the game. One of the few early highlights came in the second inning when senior third baseman Joshua Overbeek snapped a 4-for-24 slump by blasting a home run onto the concourse in right field. The Huskers chipped away later, adding two runs in the sixth and seventh innings on RBI singles from Nunez and junior first baseman Case Sanderson.

Trailing late, Nebraska’s rally began in the ninth inning. Moyer reached on a fielding error by second baseman Christopher Mondesir, Drew Grego was hit by a pitch, and Carey drew a walk to load the bases. Sanderson then attacked a 2-0 pitch and lined a single into center field, bringing home two runs and cutting the deficit.

After a pitching change, Jett Buck followed with a single to left to make it a one-run game. With the bases still loaded, Nunez struck out, bringing senior shortstop Rhett Stokes to the plate. Stokes delivered in the biggest moment, lining a single into center field to score two runs and give Nebraska an 8-6 walk-off win for the second straight day.

Starter, Gavin Blachowicz, struck out nine Maine batters. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek pumps his fist as he rounds the bases after a solo homerun in the second inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek celebrates his homerun as he gets to home plate. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek (left) hugs Devin Nunez after his homer. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska's Rhett Stokes tags out a Maine runner at second base on a pickoff. | Amarillo Mullen

Gavin Blachowicz smiles after a successful pickoff at second. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes (9) celebrates a double. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego catches a fly ball in right field. | Amarillo Mullen

Grant Cleavinger finished the sixth with a strikeout. | Amarillo Mullen

Grant Cleavinger shouts as he walks off the field after a strikeout. | Amarillo Mullen

Devin Nunez celebrates a double in the Huskers' half of the sixth. | Amarillo Mullen

Tucker TImmerman pitched a scoreless seventh for the Huskers. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer catches the ball for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Jalen Worthley was scoreless in his outing against the Black Bears. | Amarillo Mullen

Brothers Jalen (42) and Jeter Worthley celebrate a scoreless inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson celebrates a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek celebrates a walk to load the bases. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes is lifted by his teammates after his walk-off single. | Amarillo Mullen

This was Nebraska's second walk-off in less than 24 hours. | Amarillo Mullen