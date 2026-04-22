List of Every Nebraska First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

In Lincoln, greatness has long been measured by hearing your name called on draft night.

After sending a total of 370 former Huskers to the NFL, Nebraska is ranked 12th all-time in total selections. With 34 of those players having been selected in the first round, here’s a look back at who they were and how they made their mark for the Big Red.

1937- Sam Francis

Francis earned All-Big Six honors in back-to-back seasons (1935, 1936) and was a First-Team All-American in 1936. He capped his Nebraska career by becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 1937 NFL Draft.

During his time in Lincoln, the Kansas native also showcased his athleticism on a global stage, placing fourth in the shot put at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin. That same year, he finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy behind Larry Kelley (Yale).

1937- Lloyd Cardwell

A native of Seward (NE), Cardwell put together a prolific career with the Big Red before being selected seventh overall in the 1937 NFL Draft.

Following his playing days, he remained tied to the game he loved, becoming the head football coach at Omaha University, now known as the University of Nebraska Omaha.

1937- Les McDonald

Selected one pick after Cardwell, Les McDonald went eighth overall to the Chicago Bears in the 1937 NFL Draft. He became the third former Husker selected that year and the third to come off the board within the top 10.

The Grand Island native went on to play four seasons in the NFL, suiting up for three different teams.

1964- Bob Brown

A unanimous All-American in 1963, Bob "Boomer" Brown helped lead NU to its first-ever Big Eight championship under at-the-time second-year head coach Bob Devaney.

Selected second overall, Brown began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his 10 professional seasons, Brown earned six trips to the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-NFL seven times. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

1964- Lloyd Voss

The 13th overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft belonged to Green Bay. With it, the Packers selected Nebraska defensive end Lloyd Voss.

He would go on to play nine professional seasons, six with the Pittsburgh Steelers. For Nebraska, Voss was a First-Team All-Big Eight selection in 1963 and was a member of the Packers when they won the 1965 NFL Championship.

1972- Jerry Tagge

The seventh overall pick in the 1972 NFL Draft also belonged to Green Bay. Quarterback Jerry Tagge, a native of the city, would go on to be selected by his hometown Packers.

Before his professional career, Tagge gained All-America and All-Big 8 honors (1971). At the time, he held multiple Nebraska passing records, including a season completion percentage of 63.03. He played seven seasons between the NFL and the Canadian Football League.

1972- Jeff Kinney

Before being selected in the first round of the 1972 NFL Draft, Jeff Kinney would go on to set the Nebraska school record for career rushing yards (2,420) and career rushing touchdowns (35), at the time.

The First-Team All-Big 8 selection (1971) would also go on to become a First-Team All-American the same year. He spent five seasons as a pro.

1972- Larry Jacobson

A standout on the Huskers' 1970 and 1971 national championship teams, Larry Jacobson became Nebraska's first major award winner, capturing the Outland Trophy following his senior season.

With the 24th overall pick in the 1972 NFL Draft, Jacobson was drafted by the New York Giants. During NU's 1994 Spring Game, Jacobson's No. 75 jersey would be retired by the Big Red.

1973- Johnny Rodgers

Arguably the most exciting player to ever sport the scarlet and cream, Johnny Rodgers, became NU's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner in 1972. Rodgers is still tied for fourth all-time in college football history for punt return touchdowns in a career (seven).

During his time in Lincoln, Rodgers gained a then-NCAA-record 5,487 all-purpose yards with a total of 6,059, including bowl games. He was picked 25th overall in the 1973 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.

1974- John Dutton

The fifth pick in the 1974 NFL Draft, John Dutton, was selected by the Baltimore Colts. Before that, as a senior at Nebraska, he earned All-America and All-Big 8 honors in 1973.

The 6-7 defensive lineman was also a First-Team All-American that same year and would go on to play 14 seasons as a pro for Baltimore and the Dallas Cowboys.

1975- Tom Ruud

The 1997 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductee, Tom Ruud, finished his collegiate career with 216 total tackles and was the first of a record 12 former Huskers to be selected in the 1975 NFL Draft.

As the 19th overall pick, Ruud would play five seasons in the league. Years later, his sons, Bo and Barrett, would also go on to have prolific careers with the Big Red.

1979- George Andrews

Taken 19th overall, George Andrews was one of two former Huskers selected in the first round of the 1979 NFL Draft. The Omaha (NE) native would go on to play for the Los Angeles Rams.

Andrews earned first-team All-America and first-team All-Big Eight honors in 1978 as a senior before going pro. He spent six seasons in the NFL.

1979- Kelvin Clark

After spending his underclassmen years backing up an eventual NFL Draft pick in Bob Lingenfelter, Kelvin Clark became a professional player of his own.

Selected 22nd overall by the Denver Broncos, the 1978 First-Team All-American selectee would play seven seasons as a pro between Denver and the New Orleans Saints.

1980- Junior Miller

The Atlanta Falcons held the seventh overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft. With it, they selected prolific tight end Junior Miller from Nebraska.

When Miller finished his career, he held every tight end receiving record the program had and finished his senior year as a First-Team All-American. He spent six seasons in the NFL between the Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys.

1982- Jimmy Williams

Jimmy Williams was drafted 15th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 1982 NFL Draft. He became the 15th former Husker to be selected in the first round.

A First-Team All-American in 1981, Williams ended his career with 140 total tackles, including 37 for loss. He played 12 seasons in the pros between Detroit, Minnesota, and Tampa Bay.

1983- Dave Rimmington

A two-time first-team All-America lineman at Nebraska and a 1997 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, Dave Rimmington's legacy in college football still lasts today.

The Rimmington Award, presented annually to the most outstanding center in college football, was named after him, and his No. 50 jersey is retired at Memorial Stadium. As a pro, Rimmington spent seven seasons in the NFL and was selected 25th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

1984- Irving Fryar

Irving Fryar became the 17th player in Nebraska history to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft and the Huskers’ first No. 1 overall pick. Fryar would go on to play 17 seasons as a pro.

In 1983, he earned First-Team All-Big 8 and First-Team All-American recognition while helping the Huskers to a 12-1 record overall, including a loss to Miami in the Orange Bowl, giving the Hurricanes their first national championship.

1984- Dean Steinkuhler

In 1984, the Big Red sported the first and second overall picks, with Dean Steinkuhler being selected directly after former teammate Irving Fryar. In 1983, the at-the-time senior would go on to win the Lombardi and Outland Trophies.

Steinkuhler became the highest-drafted Nebraska linemen ever when the Houston Oilers selected him No. 2 overall. He spent eight seasons with the franchise before retiring.

1984- Mike Rozier

NU's second-ever Heisman Trophy Winner, Mike Rozier, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft (supplemental). His 4,780 career rushing yards as a Husker still sit atop the school's record books to this day.

Also winning the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards in 1983, Rozier finished college having scored 52 total touchdowns for the Big Red. He went on to play nine seasons in the pros and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice.

Sep 1983; Mike Rozier in action during the 1983 season at Memorial Stadium. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

1987- Danny Noonan

Drafted 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, Danny Noonan would go on to play seven seasons in the NFL. As a senior in 1986, he would be recognized as both the Big 8 Athlete-of-the-Year and a First-Team All-American.

Noonan's son, Maverick, would go on to commit to Nebraska out of high school and played three seasons with the Big Red before transferring to another school. Danny is also the brother of David Noonan, who passed away tragically in 2025.

1988- Neil Smith

Neil Smith became the second overall pick in the 1988 draft after a prolific four-year career at Nebraska. As a senior, he was named a First-Team All-American, and his final game in the Scarlet and Cream earned him Fiesta Bowl Defensive Player-of-the-Game when the Huskers lost 31-28 to then-ranked No. 3 Florida State.

Smith played 13 years in the NFL, including stops in Kansas City, Denver, and San Diego. During his time in the pros, he was featured on two Super Bowl teams.

1989- Broderick Thomas

Taken sixth overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Broderick Thomas would go on to play ten seasons in the NFL.

As a Husker, he was a finalist for the 1988 Lombardi and Butkus Awards and was named the Big 8 Defensive Player-of-the-Year and a unanimous First-Team All- American that same season.

Broderick Thomas in action at Memorial Stadium. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

1991- Bruce Pickens

The eventual Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductee (2022), Bruce Pickens, was selected third overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 NFL Draft.

In college, he earned Big Eight Defensive Newcomer of the Year (1988) and First-Team All-Big Eight recognition (1998, 1990). Thomas spent four seasons as a pro with Atlanta, Green Bay, Kansas City, and Oakland.

1991- Mike Croel

The fourth overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, Mike Croel was selected by the Denver Broncos. He became the second consecutive Nebraska player taken, giving the Huskers two selections within the first four picks.

For the Big Red, he played four seasons of meaningful football before a seven-year career as a pro. Croel was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame back in 2003.

1992- Johnny Mitchell

Before turning himself into the 15th overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, Johnny Mitchell became the first freshman from Nebraska to make the All-Big Eight first team since 1946.

Mitchell played nine seasons as a pro, between the NFL and Canadian Football League. He was named Big Eight Freshman of the Year (1990), a Third-Team All-American (1991), and a Grey Cup Champion (2004).

Matt Rhule and athletic director Trev Alberts arrive at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

1994- Trev Alberts

Trev Alberts was Nebraska’s first Butkus Award winner in 1993, helping Coach Tom Osborne’s Huskers to an undefeated regular season and an Orange Bowl appearance against Florida State.

After being named the Football News National Defensive Player of the Year, the Big Eight Male Athlete of the Year, and the Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year, Alberts' jersey was retired at the 1994 Red-White Spring Game. He was selected fifth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1994.

1996- Lawrence Phillips

Picked sixth overall in the 1996 NFL Draft, Lawrence Phillips was a member of two Nebraska National Championship Teams (1994, 1995). During his collegiate career, he finished eighth in the Heisman race (1994) and was selected as both a First-Team All-Big Eight member and a Second-Team All-American.

Phillips forwent his senior year and went on to play seven seasons as a pro in both the NFL and the Canadian Football League. Phillips passed away in 2016.

1997- Michael Booker

Michael Booker became the 11th overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft after the Atlanta Falcons selected him. As a Husker, he became a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 1996 and was named the Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP that same year.

A member of two Nebraska National Championship teams, Booker would go on to play five seasons in the NFL. Booker's son, Michael Booker III, just finished up a five-year career at Nebraska (2021-2025).

Grant Wistrom on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

1998- Grant Wistrom

The College Football Hall of Fame inductee (2009), Grant Wistrom, played four seasons with the Big Red before becoming the sixth overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. Wistrom was a member of three Nebraska National Championship Teams (1994, 1995, 1997).

In nine seasons in the NFL, Wistrom was a Super Bowl Champion in 2000 with the St. Louis Rams. Collegiately, he was the Lombardi Award Winner (1997), a two-time All-American (1996, 1997), and a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player-of-the-Year (1996, 1997).

1998- Jason Peter

In the same draft, fellow defensive lineman Jason Peter was selected 14th overall by the Carolina Panthers. The two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection (1996, 1997) would go on to play four seasons in the NFL.

During Peter’s career, the Huskers were 49-2, with three national titles and four bowl victories. As a senior, he was named a Co-Captain for the Big Red (1997).

2005- Fabian Washington

Fabian Washington played for Nebraska from 2002 to 2004 before becoming the 23rd overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Washington was an All-Big 12 selection in each of his three seasons as a Husker.

Spending seven years in the NFL, Washington totaled 221 tackles, 57 pass deflections, and six interceptions. He became NU's first player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in the 21st century.

Adam Carriker chases down an Eagles ball carrier. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

2007- Adam Carriker

After five seasons in Lincoln, Adam Carriker went on to become the 13th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons as a pro, playing for the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins.

As a Husker, he was a two-time Lombardi Award Watch List member (2005, 2006), a First-Team All-Big 12 selection (2005), and was named the Nebraska Defensive MVP as a junior.

2010- Ndamukong Suh

Arguably the greatest defensive player in Nebraska school history, Ndamukong Suh, was selected second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft. The 2009 Heisman Trophy Finalist is as accomplished as any defensive lineman in the history of college football.

After a 13-year career as a pro, Suh retired as a Super Bowl Champion (2021), five-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, and the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year (2010).

2011- Prince Amukamara

The most recent first-round pick in Nebraska football history is Prince Amukamara, who was selected 19th overall by the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft. After 11 seasons as a pro, the 2012 Super Bowl Champion retired.

Collegiately, Amukamara was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2010), a First-Team All-American (2010), and a season-long team captain as a senior.