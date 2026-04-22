The One Trait That Makes Each Nebraska Football Prospect Draftable

With the NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, several Huskers are making their case to hear their name called over the coming days.

For Nebraska, this class may not be defined by first-round picks, but it is filled with players who bring specific, transferable skills to the next level. In a league where defined roles are increasingly ironed out, having one elite trait can be enough to earn a roster spot and carve out a professional career.

Here are five former Huskers who have the opportunity to do just that.

Emmett Johnson

The Big Ten Running Back of the Year award isn’t given; it’s earned. And in 2025, Emmett Johnson proved exactly why he deserved it every time he stepped on the field.

As a junior, the Minnesota native carried the load for Nebraska’s offense. In 2025, Johnson handled over 75% of the carries and 77% of the rushing production among running backs, and that came without playing in the bowl game. Despite his elusiveness, contact balance, and relentless effort, the elite trait that separates Johnson from the rest of the running backs in his class is dependability.

Johnson touched the ball 297 times last fall. In 12 regular-season games, that averages out to nearly 25 touches per contest. He was leaned on heavily, consistently produced, and stayed healthy throughout the entirety of a nine-game regular-season Big Ten slate. For an NFL team looking for a proven, every-down option, Johnson has already shown he can handle that role and will seemingly be rewarded for it as early as Friday.

DeShon Singleton

After returning to Nebraska for his senior season, DeShon Singleton made a strong case for a shot at the pros. On his way to earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition in 2025, the NFL Combine invitee positioned himself as one of the Huskers’ top draft hopefuls outside of Emmett Johnson.

At 6-3, 210 pounds, Singleton brings a long, physical frame that fits naturally in the box. Over the course of his career, he totaled 163 tackles, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions while developing into a leader on NU's defense.

What separates him from other safeties is his combination of size and athleticism. His 39.5-inch vertical, paired with his length, allows him to match up with tight ends in pass coverage relatively easily, while his aggressive play style makes him a reliable presence against the run. His instincts and testing numbers give him a legitimate shot to be drafted, and even if he's not, the tools are there for him to carve out a long career at the next level.

Heinrich Haarberg

Heinrich Haarberg may not fit the mold of a traditional success story, but for NFL teams searching for grit, enthusiasm, and athletic upside, the Kearney native stands out. At 6-5, 230 pounds, the quarterback-turned-tight end became Nebraska’s Swiss Army Knife offensively and could draw interest as a potential Taysom Hill-type option at the next level.

He did not receive an NFL Combine invitation, but his performance at Nebraska’s Pro Day turned heads. His testing numbers ranked near the top of his position group in several key categories, including speed. Haarberg was one of the fastest players on the roster in 2025, developed into a reliable blocker in short-yardage situations, and showed flashes of untapped potential in the passing game.

What separates him is his versatility. Convincing a team to spend a draft pick on him may be a challenge, but his production speaks for itself, totaling 1,736 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns in the Big Ten. At a minimum, Haarberg should earn a camp invite, where his unique skill set gives him a real chance to stick with a team into the fall. If able to do so, he'd become the second consecutive tight end from Nebraska to earn a roster spot in the pros, joining his former roommate Thomas Fidone.

Ceyair Wright

Ceyair Wright did not receive a combine invitation, but his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl earned him a late call-up to the Senior Bowl a week later, giving him another opportunity to showcase his ability in front of NFL scouts.

After transferring from USC, Wright quickly became a key piece of Nebraska’s defense. In two seasons in Lincoln, he totaled 68 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks while helping anchor a secondary that ranked third nationally in pass defense.

What separates him is his versatility within the secondary. Wright filled multiple roles in the Huskers’ pass coverage unit and earned Second-Team Midseason All-American honors from The Athletic during the 2025 season. At 6-0, 190 pounds, his size may limit his ceiling, but his instincts and ability in coverage give him a strong chance to earn a spot at the next level. Time will tell where he ends up, but as far as transfer portal additions go, under Matt Rhule's staff, there arguably isn't a player who has had more success than Wright did after joining the team.

Dasan McCullough

One of the most physically imposing players Nebraska has had in recent years, Dasan McCullough, looked the part the moment he stepped off the bus. The 6-5, 235-pound hybrid edge/linebacker arrived in Lincoln for his final collegiate season with significant expectations; however, his production ultimately fell short of that buzz.

McCullough burst onto the scene as a freshman at Indiana in 2022, earning Freshman All-American honors before transferring to Oklahoma. Injuries and an undefined role traveled with him to Norman, but he still showed his potential in spurts. As a senior at Nebraska, he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition for the second time in his career (2022 and 2025) and now turns his attention to the NFL.

What separates him is his freakish athleticism and the versatility that comes along with it. His length, wingspan, and overall measurables stand out immediately, giving him tools that are highly coveted in the NFL. Still, the production, particularly as a pass rusher outside of his freshman season, leaves concern. Any team that takes a chance on McCullough will be betting on his eventual development, not a ready-made product. Among this group, he likely carries the most uncertainty as a draft prospect, though it would not be surprising for him to earn a camp invite this fall.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, featuring 257 selections across seven rounds. NU has had 370 selections since the first draft, which took place on Feb. 8, 1936.