Gallery: Huskers Finish Sweep of Penn State

No. 19 Nebraska kept its strong conference streak going on Sunday afternoon, beating Penn State 8-6 at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park to finish a three-game sweep. This win moves the Huskers to 11-1 in Big Ten play, their best conference start since at least 2000, and shows they are one of the league’s top teams.

The 11-1 conference record surpasses Nebraska’s previous best start, which came during the 2008 season when the Huskers opened Big 12 play at 10-1-1. While Nebraska has had several strong conference starts in recent history—including 10-2 marks in 2019, 2006, and 2001—this year’s team has set a new benchmark. Overall, the Huskers now sit at 26-6 through 32 games, tying the program’s second-best start this century. Only the 2006 squad, which opened the year at 27-5, holds a better mark over that span, while the 2005 team also began 26-6.

Nebraska (26-6, 11-1 Big Ten) scored eight runs on 13 hits, getting steady contributions from the whole lineup. Rhett Stokes led the way, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Drew Grego also had a good day, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, and two RBI. Joshua Overbeek went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Mac Moyer added two hits and scored once. Jeter Worthley chipped in with two RBI on a 1-for-4 day that included a double.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Case Sanderson, Dylan Carey, Will Jesske, and Preston Freeman each added a hit, helping Nebraska reach 13 hits in the game. This balanced offense kept pressure on Penn State’s pitchers all game and helped secure the win.

Cooper Katskee pitched well again, moving to 5-0 this season. He threw seven innings, gave up three runs on three hits, and struck out six. This was his third quality start of the year and gave the Huskers a steady start. Kevin Mannell pitched a scoreless eighth, while Chase Olson and Pryce Bender each made short relief appearances. J’Shawn Unger finished the game in the ninth, earning his sixth save of the season even as Penn State made a late push.

Penn State (8-21, 3-9 Big Ten) scored first with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Nebraska answered in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs on six straight hits to take control. Jesske started things off with a single, then Overbeek hit an RBI double. Grego followed with a two-run homer to center, putting Nebraska up 3-2. Stokes and Moyer added infield singles, and Worthley capped the rally with a two-RBI double down the left-field line to make it 5-2.

Penn State cut the lead to 5-3 with a solo home run in the third, but Nebraska answered right away. Jesske walked and Overbeek singled, setting up Stokes, who hit a 392-foot three-run homer down the left-field line to make it 8-3 Huskers.

Penn State rallied in the ninth, scoring three runs with a bases-loaded walk, a double-play groundout, and a wild pitch to close the gap to 8-6. With the tying run at the plate, Unger stayed calm and got a game-ending groundout, securing the win and the series sweep for Nebraska.

Starting catcher, Jeter Worthley, and starting pitcher, Cooper Katskee, walk out from the bullpen before game three against the Nittany Lions. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers stand for the National Anthem. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey points to the dugout after a first inning single. | Amarillo Mullen

Will Jesske connects for a single to leadoff the second inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Will Jesske rounds second to score on double from Overbeek. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek celebrates his RBI double. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego rounds the bases after his two-run homer in the second. | Amarillo Mullen

The Husker dugout celebrates Drew Grego's homerun. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley (0) celebrates a double to score two and cap off Nebraska's five-run second inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Cooper Katskee got the win and six strikeouts in his seven innings of work. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek points to the dugout after his single in the third. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek smiles as he runs home to score on Rhett Stokes' homerun. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate Rhett Stokes' three-run homer in the third, which would cap off Nebraska's scoring for the day. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey gets hit by a pitch. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego slides into second for a double. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday against Penn State. | Amarillo Mullen

Cooper Katskee celebrates an inning-ending double play. | Amarillo Mullen

Preston Freeman points to the dugout after a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Pitching coach, Rob Childress, watches from the dugout. | Amarillo Mullen

J'Shawn Unger picked up his sixth save of the season. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey throws to first base for the final out. | Amarillo Mullen

J'Shawn Unger hugs Jeter Worthley (0) after Nebraska's win over Penn State. | Amarillo Mullen