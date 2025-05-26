All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Shutout UCLA to Win Big Ten Tournament Championship

Huskers punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship.

In front of 15,139 fans at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the Huskers secured their second consecutive Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship on Sunday, defeating No. 13 UCLA 5–0. Sophomore pitcher Ty Horn delivered eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six. Offensively, Nebraska struck early with a three-run second inning, highlighted by Dylan Carey's RBI double and Rhett Stokes' run-scoring single. Freshman Devin Nunez added a two-run homer in the third, extending the lead to 5–0. The victory earns Nebraska an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Starting catcher, Hogan Helligso, and starting pitcher Ty Horn walk out from the bullpen.
Cayden Brumbaugh points to the dugout after his first inning single.
Ty Horn pitched eight scoreless innings against number two seed UCLA.
Robby Bolin makes a catch on the warning track in right-center field. He would exit the game with an injury after this play.
Gabe Swansen is hit by a pitch to lead off the second inning.
Dylan Carey celebrates an RBI double to get Nebraska's first run of the game.
Rhett Stokes celebrates a single to score Dylan Carey.
Ty Horn pumps his fist after a double play to end UCLA's half of the inning.
Devin Nunez flips his bat after a two-run homer in the third.
Devin Nunez (16) celebrates his home run with the Husker dugout.
Rhett Stokes points to the dugout after a single in the fourth.
Tucker Timmerman waves a towel as the game winds down to the final outs.
Ty Horn celebrates a UCLA strikeout.
Riley Silva smiles after a single.
Casey Daiss hugs Hogan Helligso (10) after the final out.
The Huskers dogpile after winning back-to-back Big Ten Tournament Championships.
Drew Christo greets fans with the championship trophy in hand.
The Huskers gather at midfield.
The Huskers pose for a team photo after clinching an NCAA Tournament bid.
Nebraska hoists the championship trophy for the second year in a row.
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

