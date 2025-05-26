Gallery: Huskers Shutout UCLA to Win Big Ten Tournament Championship
Huskers punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship.
In front of 15,139 fans at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the Huskers secured their second consecutive Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship on Sunday, defeating No. 13 UCLA 5–0. Sophomore pitcher Ty Horn delivered eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six. Offensively, Nebraska struck early with a three-run second inning, highlighted by Dylan Carey's RBI double and Rhett Stokes' run-scoring single. Freshman Devin Nunez added a two-run homer in the third, extending the lead to 5–0. The victory earns Nebraska an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
