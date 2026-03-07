Gallery: Sanderson, Huskers Walk-Off Michigan State to Open Conference Play

Nebraska opened Big Ten play with a dramatic finish on Friday evening, as Case Sanderson delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Huskers to a 5-4 victory over Michigan State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The win moved Nebraska to 8-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while Michigan State dropped to 3-9 on the season and 0-1 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska totaled five runs on 13 hits in the game, while the Spartans recorded four runs on 10 hits and committed two errors defensively. The Huskers consistently put runners on base throughout the night and were led offensively by Sanderson, who finished 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, the game-winning home run and an RBI. Jeter Worthley also had a strong performance, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Jett Buck added two hits in three at-bats, including a solo home run, and crossed the plate twice. Rhett Stokes drove in a run with an RBI single, while Devin Nunez and Mac Moyer each recorded an RBI as well.

On the mound, Nebraska starter Ty Horn delivered a strong outing and kept the Michigan State lineup largely in check. Horn worked seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out two and issuing one walk. His steady performance helped Nebraska maintain control through the early and middle innings. Kevin Mannell entered in relief in the ninth but was charged with three runs during Michigan State’s late rally. J’Shawn Unger then came on and provided two key scoreless innings out of the bullpen, earning his second win of the season.

The Huskers struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Jett Buck began the rally with a single to shortstop and then moved into scoring position after stealing second base. Devin Nunez followed with a single to right field that brought Buck home, giving Nebraska an early 1-0 lead.

Michigan State answered in the fifth inning to even the score. After a single and a wild pitch moved a runner into scoring position, the Spartans delivered an RBI single to right field that tied the game at 1-1.

Nebraska quickly responded in the bottom of the sixth inning when Buck stepped to the plate and launched a solo home run to right field. The long ball put the Huskers back in front with a 2-1 lead. Nebraska added another run in the seventh when Worthley singled and advanced to second after a throwing error by the shortstop. Mac Moyer followed with an RBI single to center field that extended the lead to 3-1.

The Huskers pushed the advantage to 4-1 in the eighth inning. Sanderson doubled to left field to start the inning, and Rhett Stokes later drove him home with a single, giving Nebraska a three-run cushion heading into the ninth.

Michigan State rallied in the top of the ninth inning. A leadoff walk and a single set up a three-run home run that tied the game at 4-4. Unger entered in relief and stranded the potential go-ahead runner at third base to force extra innings.

After Nebraska was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth, Michigan State threatened again in the 10th with a one-out double. Unger worked out of the jam by stranding the runner at third for the second straight inning.

That set up the decisive moment in the bottom of the 10th. With two outs and the game still tied, Sanderson blasted a 2-1 pitch down the right-field line for a 416-foot walk-off home run, securing a 5-4 victory for Nebraska.

Jeter Worthley (left) and Ty Horn (right) walk out from the dugout prior to the start of game one against Michigan State. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson gloves the ball for an out at first base. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn smiles as we walks off the mound after tossing a scoreless inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley runs to first base for a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck throws the ball from second base to finish a double play. | Amarillo Mullen

Cole Kitchens points to the dugout after a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer catches a ball in center field. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck (1) celebrates a solo homerun with the Husker dugout. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley runs home to score on Moyer's single. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley pumps his fist after a successful pickoff at second base. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes celebrates a single late in the game. | Amarillo Mullen

J'Shawn Unger celebrates getting the Huskers out of the top of the ninth. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson tosses his helmet as he comes to home plate after his walk-off homerun. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers splash Case Sanderson as he gets to home plate. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate Friday night's walk-off win. | Amarillo Mullen