Honors Roll In for Nebraska's Jackson Brockett After No-Hitter
Five days after pitching a no-hitter, Nebraska baseball's Jackson Brockett was showered with accolades Monday. He also enjoyed a special date with history.
The junior lefthander from Omaha was named national pitcher of the week by D1Baseball and Perfect Game, and he was also named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.
Brockett's gem came Wednesday night in the Huskers' 8-0 win over Kansas State in Lincoln. He struck out 12 batters and walked two in his first start of the season.
It was only the second nine-inning individual no-hitter in Nebraska program history. The first Husker to pull off the feat was Richard Geier, a 19-year-old sophomore southpaw from Lincoln, way back in 1954 against Kansas.
Monday morning, a meet-up was arranged between Brockett and that hero from 70 seasons ago. Photos posted on social media by the Athletic Department show Brockett and Geier conversing while perusing what appears to be a scrapbook from Geier's playing days.
If the pattern holds and it's another 70 years before the feat is repeated, Brockett will need to dust off his own scrapbook in 2094.