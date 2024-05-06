All Huskers

Honors Roll In for Nebraska's Jackson Brockett After No-Hitter

Junior pitcher also gets to share stories with the only other Husker to throw a nine-inning no-no

Joe Hudson

Richard Geier and Jackson Brockett, who threw no-hitters 70 years apart for Nebraska baseball, shake hands Monday.
Richard Geier and Jackson Brockett, who threw no-hitters 70 years apart for Nebraska baseball, shake hands Monday. / Nebraska Athletics

Five days after pitching a no-hitter, Nebraska baseball's Jackson Brockett was showered with accolades Monday. He also enjoyed a special date with history.

The junior lefthander from Omaha was named national pitcher of the week by D1Baseball and Perfect Game, and he was also named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.

Brockett's gem came Wednesday night in the Huskers' 8-0 win over Kansas State in Lincoln. He struck out 12 batters and walked two in his first start of the season.

It was only the second nine-inning individual no-hitter in Nebraska program history. The first Husker to pull off the feat was Richard Geier, a 19-year-old sophomore southpaw from Lincoln, way back in 1954 against Kansas.

Monday morning, a meet-up was arranged between Brockett and that hero from 70 seasons ago. Photos posted on social media by the Athletic Department show Brockett and Geier conversing while perusing what appears to be a scrapbook from Geier's playing days.

If the pattern holds and it's another 70 years before the feat is repeated, Brockett will need to dust off his own scrapbook in 2094.

Published |Modified
Joe Hudson

JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.