Nebraska Baseball Takes Series at Michigan State
Another weekend series victory for Nebraska baseball.
NU beat Michigan State twice out of three games to take the series in East Lansing. That gives the Big Red five consecutive series wins in Big Ten Conference play.
Nebraska improves to 34-19, including 16-8 in Big Ten play to finish second in the standings. Michigan State ends its season at 23-28.
1. Thursday Night | Nebraska 2, Michigan State 1
The home team got out in front early, notching one run in the first inning. But that would be it for the Spartans as Brett Sears (6.2 IP) and Caleb Clark (2.1 IP) held Michigan State to just one run on eight hits for the day. Nebraska, meanwhile, added a run in each of the third and fourth innings before holding on down the stretch for the 2-1 win. | Box score
2. Friday Night | Nebraska 11, Michigan State 3
Game two was all Nebraska from the get-go. The Huskers racked up 11 runs on 13 hits, including five runs over the first two innings, to run away with the win 11-3. Riley Silva posted a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Josh Caron and Dylan Carey both hit home runs. | Box score
3. Saturday Afternoon | Michigan State 11, Nebraska 6
In a high-scoring affair to close out the series and regular season, Michigan State jumped out to a 6-0 lead with a pair of runs in each of the first three innings. Despite a four-run sixth for the Huskers, the Spartan offense was too much, taking the series finale 11-6. Case Sanderson went 3-for-5 to lead the Big Red at the plate. | Box score
Nebraska will be the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week in Omaha and will open Tuesday afternoon against No. 7 seed Ohio State. The rest of the tournament will be decided Saturday.