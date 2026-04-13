How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Creighton with Preview, Breakdown and TV Channel

It was not an enjoyable week for the Nebraska baseball team.

Despite a close midweek loss to Kansas, the vibes were still high for the Huskers, who knew they lost to a quality opponent that'll be near the top of the Big 12. However, everyone knew how vital the upcoming weekend against No. 21 Oregon was to NU's chances at hosting an NCAA Regional as one of the top 16 seeds.

Dylan Carey provided a positive start to the three-game slate with an RBI single to start off the series opener. Holding the Ducks in check for the first three innings, Oregon finally got to NU starter Ty Horn with a two-run fourth inning, but Mac Moyer equaled the game with a solo shot in the next half frame to make it 2-2. The Ducks finally came alive offensively, hammering Husker relievers Tucker Timmerman and Braxton Stewart for three home runs to take a commanding 7-2 lead.

Nebraska didn't relent, however, using a two-run homer by Carey as well as RBIs from Jett Buck and Rhett Stokes to cut the deficit to one after a four-run eighth inning. Oregon closer Devin Bell came in to shut the door with a six-out save, securing a 7-6 series-opening win for the home team.

The Ducks continued their momentum into Saturday by building a 5-0 lead after three innings and chasing off Husker starter Carson Jasa. Nebraska would answer with force in the fourth frame, totaling six runs on eight hits, including back-to-back homers from Case Sanderson and Carey to retake the lead at 6-5. Two more unearned runs pushed the lead to three, but solo home runs by Oregon in the fifth and seventh innings once again made it a one-run ballgame. Sanderson decided to play hero, powering a two-run shot to center field for a three-run lead that eventually finished with a 10-8 Nebraska win.

Sanderson rolled into Sunday with the same power stroke, hammering a solo home run in the first inning to hand NU an early 1-0 lead. Oregon replied with a two-run homer by true freshman Angel Laya, but Nebraska's own first-year player, Jeter Worthley, came back with a two-run double and another Sanderson RBI gave the Cornhuskers a 4-2 advantage through three innings. Attempting to secure another quality start, Nebraska pitcher Cooper Katskee was finally broken down in the sixth when the Ducks plated three runs to retake a 5-4 lead. Bell came in for his second two-inning save of the series, closing down the pivotal series win for the Ducks at home.

There isn't much time for Nebraska to dwell on the missed opportunity as they turn around to face rival Creighton back at home on Tuesday before welcoming in No. 12 USC for another season-defining series.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (27-9, 12-3 B1G) vs. Creighton (18-15, 4-2 Big East)

Nebraska (27-9, 12-3 B1G) vs. Creighton (18-15, 4-2 Big East) When: Tuesday, April 14

Tuesday, April 14 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Probable Pitchers

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (2-1, 2.86 ERA, 28.1 IP, 37 SO, 9 BB)

Creighton: RHP Jakob Ruhl, Fr. (1-1, 4.64 ERA, 21.1 IP, 16 SO, 9 BB)

Series History

Nebraska leads 42-28

The Huskers took the first of a three-game slate in 2026, taking down the Bluejays 6-5 on March 31 in Omaha.

Despite a winning all-time record, this rivalry has been lopsided, with Creighton winning eight of the last 11 matchups and the last six season series dating back to 2018.

Creighton head coach Mark Kingston has the Bluejays sitting at 18-15 in his first season as the man in charge of CU. | Creighton Athletics

Creighton Scout

Last Season: 43-16 (17-4 Big East, T-1st); Big East regular season and tournament champions

Finish: L, 8-3 to No. 6 Arkansas; 2-2 at Fayetteville Regional

Big East Awards: Pitcher, Freshman and Coaching Staff of the Year

All-Big East: 3x First Team, 3x Second Team,

Head Coach: Mark Kingston

Year at School: 1st; 2nd at CU; 16th as HC

Creighton Record: 18-15 (.545)

Career Record: 508-350-1 (.591)

NCAA Regionals/Championships: 2x Super Regionals, 7x Regionals, 2x MVC regular season titles, 1x MVC tournament

Awards: 2x MVC Coach OTY

All-Conference Returners: RHP Wilson Magers (Fr. OTY, 1st Team), C Connor Capece (2nd Team)

Big East Preseason Poll: 2nd of 8 teams; three first-place votes

All-Big East Preseason Honors: C Connor Capece, RHP Wilson Magers

Creighton veteran Ben North leads the team with a .355 average and 15 stolen bases while adding six home runs and eight doubles. | Creighton Athletics

Key Returners

Ben North | INF | Gr. | A returning contributor from 2025, the long-time Bluejay is one of three players with an average above .300 (.355) and leads the team with 15 stolen bases while ranking second in home runs (6) and third in RBIs (27).

Connor Capece | C | Jr. | The Omaha Gross alum enjoyed a breakout sophomore season by hitting .351 in over 50 games while earning All-Big East Second Team honors, but he's struggled as a junior with only a .261 clip in 33 games.

Nate McHugh | C | Sr. | A former transfer from Iowa Western CC and Boston College, McHugh is second on the team in average (.336) and has the second-most home runs with six in just his second season with the Bluejays.

Teddy Deters | OF | Gr. | A returning starter from 2025, the graduate student has earned a team-leading 23 walks with five homers and 16 RBIs on a .263 average in 114 at-bats.

Nick Venteicher | INF | Soph. | The Millard West graduate hit .198 as a freshman before returning this season to improve to a .241 average in 83 at-bats.

Shea Wendt | RHP | Jr. | Heralding from Blair, Nebraska, the junior has steadily improved throughout the season and now owns a 3.58 ERA in the most appearances (14) on the team.

Jimmy Burke | RHP | R-Sr. | A returning reliever from last season, Burke has good stuff with 26 strikeouts, which ranks second among relievers, and owns an ERA of 4.44 in 17 appearances and 26.1 innings.

Creighton's Isaac Wachsmann leads the team with seven home runs, 30 RBIs and eight doubles after transferring from Xavier. | Creighton Athletics

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Matt Goldenbaum | RHP | R-Soph. | A transfer from South Florida, Goldenbaum has broken out as a sophomore, recording a team-leading 68 ERA in 13.1 innings and 12 appearances with a pair of saves.

Nick Bowron | C | Fr. | Heralding from Minnesota, the first-year player has hit .237 in 38 at-bats, including 11 walks.

Joe Washburn | INF | Fr. | The 5-foot-7, first-year infielder has slashed .304 in his first 56 college at-bats while contributing seven RBIs and seven stolen bases in 21 games.

Isaac Wachsmann | OF | R-Jr. | The 6-foot-4 transfer from Big East foe Xavier leads the Bluejays with 30 RBIs and seven home runs.

JT Adams | RHP | Jr. | A starting pitcher transfer from Fort Scott CC, the Kansas native is in the bullpen for CU and ranks second among relievers with a 3.14 ERA in 14.1 innings.

Jakob Ruhl | RHP | Fr. | A two-time All-State player at Central City, the Nebraska native is a swing starter for the Bluejays with a 4.88 ERA, as four of his 11 appearances this year have been as a starter.

Rocco Gump | INF | Gr. | The 6-foot-3 transfer was an all-conference player at Northwestern State before transferring to Creighton, where he's hitting .226 in starting all 33 games.

Chris Baillargeon | INF/OF | Gr. | A former All-Patriot League performer at Holy Cross, the New York native has added a pair of home runs and 15 RBIs with a .226 average across 30 games.

Lew Rice | OF | Gr. | After earning the conference batting title as a junior and being named to the 2025 Big South All-Tournament team, Rice hasn't seen that translate to Creighton, where he's hitting just .224 in 76 at-bats across 28 games.

Evan Stratton | RHP | Jr. | A swing starter at Riverside CC last season, the junior right-hander from California has produced a 6.55 ERA as one of nine pitchers on Creighton to have at least 10 appearances.

Veteran Creighton starter Ian Koosman was chased after just 1.2 innings in his start against Nebraska on March 31 in Omaha. | Creighton Athletics

Outlook

Since narrowly coming back to steal a game from its rival, Creighton has fared well since dropping a 6-5 contest to the Huskers in Omaha on March 31. That began with a 1-2 series loss to preseason Big East favorite UConn, but the Bluejays bounced back with a midweek win over North Dakota State as well as a sweep of conference foe Seton Hall that scored a combined three runs across the three-game series. While not necessarily tested in the latest four games, CU has taken care of business and has seen its pitching staff take a big step by surrendering just seven combined runs as part of the team's four-game winning streak.

For the Nebraska matchup, it'll be interesting to see who Mark Kingston decides to throw out. CU's start last time, Ian Koosman, was chased after just 1.2 innings, after his defense allowed three unearned runs. Evan Stratton and Shane Curtin allowed three more runs before JT Adams, Jimmy Burke, and Matt Goldenbaum combined for three shutout frames.

True freshman Jakob Ruhl could be an option. Making four starts out of his 11 appearances this year, Ruhl has turned in a solid 4.88 ERA in over 27 innings with opponents hitting .266 off the young hurler. Despite going 0-for-3 in the game against NU, Xavier transfer Isaac Wachsmann has found his stride and now leads CU in home runs (7), RBIs (30), and doubles (8) while also stealing seven bases.

With the series moving back to Lincoln and Nebraska hungry to bounce back from its poor week, give me the Huskers to defend its home field and secure the season series over the Bluejays.