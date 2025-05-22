How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
And while the Nebraska baseball team was good enough against Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Joseph Dzierwa and Michigan State Tuesday night in the opening game of pool play, the Huskers needed some luck. Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and the tying run on second base, Josh Overbeek lifted a flyball to right field for what was going to be the final out, but Spartan outfielder Parker Picot dropped the ball, allowing Robby Bolin to tie the game at four.
After All-Big Ten reliever Luke Broderick retired the MSU side in order, Dylan Carey led off the bottom of the 10th with a single. He later stole second, but the Spartans got two-straight strikeouts in threatening to send the game to the 11th inning. But Bolin played the role of hero again, singling to center field for the game-winning RBI and to keep Nebraska’s season alive.
The Huskers’ victory creates a winner-take-all Pool A championship with No. 1 seed Oregon on Friday – who still has to face Michigan State in what’s essentially a worthless game.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska prepares to take on the Ducks to secure its spot in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (29-27, 15-15 B1G) vs. Oregon (41-13, 22-8 B1G)
- When: Friday, May 23, 2025
- Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Tuesday
Nebraska: TBD | Oregon: TBD
Series History
- Friday marks the first all-time meeting between the two programs.
Oregon Scout
2025 Season: 41-13 (22-8 B1G, T-1st)
Head Coach: Mark Wasikowski | 205-103 (.666) at Oregon, 6th Season; 292-185 (.612) as HC, 9th season | 2x Super Regional apps., 3x Regional apps. | 1x B1G Regular Season title (2025), 1x Pac 12 Conference Tournament title (2023) | Previous head coach at Purdue | Previous assistant at Oregon, Arizona, Florida, Southeast Missouri State and Pepperdine.
2025 All-Conference Selections: B1G Coach of the Year | Grayson Grinsell, SP, Jr. (1st Team), Seth Mattox, RP, Sr. (1st Team), Jacob Walsh, 1B, Sr. (1st Team) | Mason Neville, OF, Jr. (1st Team), Ryan Cooney, 2B, Soph. (1st Team), Jason Reitz, SP, Jr. (3rd Team) | Maddox Molony, SS, Soph. (3rd Team) | Anson Aroz, OF, Jr. (3rd Team) | Dominic Hellman, UTL, Jr. (3rd Team), Burke-Lee Mabeus, C, Fr. (All-Freshman).
* Indicates Team Leader
Key Players
Grayson Grinsell, LHP, Jr. | 9-2* | 2.33 ERA* | 88.2 IP* | 93 SO* | 26 BB | 23 ER | 57 H
- One of five All-Big Ten First Team selections for Oregon in 2025.
- B1G leader in ERA, complete games (3), shutouts (1), batting average allowed (.185), and WHIP (0.94).
Jacob Walsh, 1B, Sr. | .344 AVG* | 19 HR* | 59 RBI* | 17 2B* | .688 SLG | 1.139 OPS
- One of five All-Big Ten First Team selections for Oregon in 2025.
- Top ten in the Big Ten in hits (74), home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.
Mason Neville, OF, Jr. | .302 AVG | 26 HR* | 56 RBI | .774 SLG* | 1.220 OPS* | 52 BB*
- One of five All-Big Ten First Team selections for Oregon in 2025.
- B1G leader in home runs while second in both slugging and OPS.
- Transferred from Arkansas after the 2023 season.
Ryan Cooney, INF, Soph. | .341 AVG | 5 HR | 47 RBI | .446 OB% | 14 SB*
- One of five All-Big Ten First Team selections for Oregon in 2025.
- Second on the team in average and OB%.
Ian Umlandt, LHP, Jr. | 6-1 | 2.22 ERA | 52.2 IP | 38 SO | 13 BB | 13 ER | 59 H
- He can start a game or come out of the bullpen for Oregon.
- Would have ranked first in Big Ten ERA if reached the minimum inning count.
B1G Stat Rankings (Out of 17)
Batting Avg: 3rd (.294) | Runs Scored: 3rd (445) | Hits: 9th (523) | RBIs: T-2nd (418)
Home Runs: 1st (107) | Total Bases: 3rd (946) | Walks: 4th (291) | Strikeouts: T-10th (394)
Stolen Bases: 5th (75).
ERA: 1st (4.00) | Opp. Batting Avg: T-1st (.217) | IP: 7th (469.2) | Strikeouts: 3rd (465)
Wins: 1st (41) | Saves: 2nd (17) | Hits Allowed: 2nd (367) | Runs Allowed: 1st (228)
Earned Runs Allowed: 2nd (209) | Walks Allowed: 3rd (219) | HRs Allowed: 1st (40).
Fielding Pct: T-3rd (.979)
Program Outlook: In their first season as members of the Big Ten, Oregon came out on top as the Big Ten regular season champions after outlasting fellow Pac-12 foe UCLA and Iowa for the conference crown to earn the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed. That’s due to a well-balanced machine as the Ducks ranks first in team ERA while slotting inside the top three in most offensive categories – including the Big Ten’s most powerful offense with 107 home runs on the season.
With a meaningless game against Michigan State on Thursday, I wouldn’t expect sixth-year head coach Mark Wasikowski to throw out ace Grayson Grinsell, who was one of five Ducks picked to the All-Big Ten First Team. The junior left-hander was as good as Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Joseph Dzierwa as those two were in their own elite categories amongst conference pitchers. He was the ERA leader (2.33) while racking up the second-most wins (9) and innings pitched (88.2). Plus, he was third overall in strikeouts with 93 behind only Iowa’s Cade Obermueller and Dzierwa. Second starter Jason Reitz was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team after compiling a 3.09 ERA in 58.1 IP and he may well get the start against the Spartans. California Baptist transfer Seth Mattox was tabbed to the All-Big Ten First Team as well behind seven saves and a 2.60 ERA, but he only tossed 17.1 innings. A major snub was lefty Ian Umlandt who recorded a 2.22 ERA in over 58 innings while earning six wins as a midweek starter and bullpen arm. Expect to see one of both against the Huskers on Friday.
The offense is loaded with five players hitting .300, which is led by first baseman Jacob Walsh with a team-leading .344 stat line. He also leads the Ducks with 17 doubles and 59 RBI. He was also an All-Big Ten First Team selection alongside outfielder Mason Neville who was the conference home run king with 26 long balls on the season. He was also the Oregon leader in runs scored (67), slugging percentage (.774) and OPS (1.220). The last of the first team picks, sophomore infielder Ryan Cooney finished the regular season with a .341 average and a team-high 14 stolen bases.
This is a really good Oregon team who looks to compete for a spot in the College World Series after coming up short in back-to-back Super Regional appearances in 2024 and 2023. It’s a tough ask for Nebraska to beat the conference’s top-two pitchers in consecutive games, but that is the task if the Huskers want to reach an NCAA regional. Put me down for Oregon to end the Huskers’ season, but I don’t expect it to be a blowout.
