Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Partners With a New Collective
The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently landed their top prospect in the 2027 recruiting class after Carmel Catholic four-star and positioned five-star QB Trae Taylor pulled the trigger and committed to the Big Red earlier this month. Taylor is ranked 14th among prospects in his class. He is ranked third at QB nationally and the No. 1 inside the state of Illinois.
A big part of committing to a school is NIL, and while no details have emerged for Taylor's future deal, he recently agreed to a deal with a collective that will help him manage his money. Taylor explained more in a post on X.
"I’m excited to be working with @TheAthleteCo_ excited to learn how to make my money work for me and not blow it. With them and the rest of my team @netsportsmgmt @QuarterbackUniv @ArcStrokeQB @Csampson_QBU and a few others. I can just focus on school and football."
There are many benefits to him making a partnership with "The Athlete Collective," such as being able to put his focus on football and school, just like he mentioned in the post. Taylor is one of the elite prospects in the nation who has the chance to make a difference before they even hit campus, as many 2027 recruits will now be visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers with their interest level being at an all-time high following Taylor's commitment.
