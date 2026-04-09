How to Watch No. 19 Nebraska Baseball at No. 21 Oregon with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

For the first time in nearly three weeks and just the seventh time in 2026, the No. 19 Nebraska baseball team ended up on the losing side.

Taking on a Kansas team that ranks near the top of the Big 12, the Jayhawks rallied for four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to upend the Huskers, putting an end to their 15-game home winning streak and giving NU its first midweek defeat of the 2026 campaign. The beginning didn't give any glimpse of the eventual result as Nebraska jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a two-run single by Mac Moyer in the second inning. An RBI triple by KU in the fifth cut the lead in half, but the Huskers responded immediately with a sacrifice fly from Miken Miller to make it a 3-1 game.

The Jayhawks did their best work in the next two frames as they tied the game at three apiece with back-to-back RBI doubles to right field. After an error and using an intentional walk to load the bases with two outs in the next inning, KU used a go-ahead two-RBI single to grab a 5-3 lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Nebraska head coach Will Bolt was so disgruntled with the umpiring that he was ejected in the ninth inning in a defeat that saw his potent offense record just five hits.

It's not a bad loss by any stretch of the imagination, with Kansas ranking near the top of the Big 12 and on its way to another NCAA Regional appearance. For Nebraska, they hit the road for one of two massive conference series that could determine their viability for hosting a regional in May. Here's all you need to know for NU's weekend trip to Oregon.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: No. 19 Nebraska (26-7, 11-1 B1G) at No. 21 Oregon (24-8, 8-4 B1G)

No. 19 Nebraska (26-7, 11-1 B1G) at No. 21 Oregon (24-8, 8-4 B1G) When: Friday, April 10

Friday, April 10 Where: PK Park, Eugene, Oregon

PK Park, Eugene, Oregon Time: 7 p.m. CDT

7 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: No. 19 Nebraska (26-7, 11-1 B1G) at No. 21 Oregon (24-8, 8-4 B1G)

No. 19 Nebraska (26-7, 11-1 B1G) at No. 21 Oregon (24-8, 8-4 B1G) When: Saturday, April 11

Saturday, April 11 Where: PK Park, Eugene, Oregon

PK Park, Eugene, Oregon Time: 7 p.m. CDT

7 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 3

Matchup: No. 19 Nebraska (26-7, 11-1 B1G) at No. 21 Oregon (24-8, 8-4 B1G)

No. 19 Nebraska (26-7, 11-1 B1G) at No. 21 Oregon (24-8, 8-4 B1G) When: Sunday, April 12

Sunday, April 12 Where: PK Park, Eugene, Oregon

PK Park, Eugene, Oregon Time: 7 p.m. CDT

7 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Oregon starting pitcher Will Sanford ranks fourth in the Big Ten with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts as a true sophomore. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Probable Pitchers

Friday

Nebraska: RHP Ty Horn, Jr. (1-1, 4.70 ERA, 38.1 IP, 40 SO, 19 BB)

Oregon: RHP Will Sanford, Soph. (4-1, 2.54 ERA, 39.0 IP, 51 SO, 23 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (6-1, 3.64 ERA, 42.0 IP, 66 SO, 24 BB)

Oregon: RHP Collin Clarke, Jr. (5-2, 2.72 ERA, 49.2 IP, 54 SO, 9 BB)

Sunday

Nebraska: RHP Cooper Katskeep, R-Jr. (5-0, 2.79 ERA, 38.2 IP, 45 SO, 8 BB)

Oregon: RHP Cal Scolari, R-Soph. (4-0, 2.81 ERA, 32.0 IP, 46 SO, 16 BB)

Series History

Nebraska leads 1-0

The first and only previous meeting between the two programs came in last season's Big Ten Tournament Second Round, where NU came out on top 7-3.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski has led the Ducks to three straight seasons with at least 40 wins. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Scout

Last Season: 42-16 (22-8 B1G, T-1st)

Finish: 0-2 at Eugene Regional

Awards: 1x All-American, B1G Coach OTY

All-Big Ten: 5x First Team, 4x Third Team, 1x All-Freshman

Head Coach: Mark Wasikowski

Year at School: 7th

Oregon Record: 230-114 (.669)

Career Record: 317-196 (.618)

Championships: 1x B1G regular season (2025), 1x Pac-12 tournament (2023)

Awards: 1x B1G Coach OTY (2025)

Previous Head Coach Stops: Purdue

Previous Assistant Coach Stops: Oregon, Arizona, Florida, Southeast Missouri State, Pepperdine

All-Conference Returners: INF Ryan Cooney (1st), INF Maddox Molony (3rd), INF Dominic Hellman (3rd), Burke-Lee Mabeus (All-Fr)

Big Ten Preseason Poll: 2nd of the top six released

All-Big Ten Preseason Watch List: 2B Ryan Cooney, SS Maddox Molony, RHP Cal Scolari

Oregon's Drew Smith missed the end of 2025, but has returned to lead the team with a .385 average and nine homers in 32 games. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Drew Smith | INF/OF | Sr. | An impact player since first stepping onto campus in 2023, the California native leads the team and ranks fifth in the Big Ten with a .385 average while adding nine home runs and 34 RBIs on a 1.201 OPS in 32 games.

Ryan Cooney | 2B | Jr. | Named All-Big Ten First team last season after leading the Ducks in average and stolen bases; ranks second in average (.362) this season, but still paces the team in swiped bags with 11 and is the lone player on the team with double-digit doubles (12).

Will Sanford | RHP | Soph. | After an up-and-down freshman campaign (6.39 ERA), the true sophomore headlines the Oregon weekend rotation with a 2.54 ERA (4th in B1G) and 51 strikeouts in 39 innings.

Collin Clarke | RHP | Jr. | A returning starter to the rotation from 2025, Clarke has lowered his ERA by nearly two runs and slots right behind Sanford with his 2.72 ERA in 49.2 innings, sixth in the Big Ten. He also owns an impressive strike-walk ratio with 54 punch outs and just nine walks.

Tanner Bradley | RHP | Soph. | After just four relief outings last year as a freshman, the 6-foot-1 sophomore leads the bullpen with 14 appearances, 24 innings pitched, and a staggering 1.50 ERA with 38 strikeouts and eight walks.

Jax Gimenez | INF/OF | Soph. | A heralded recruit that saw all of his action off the bench last season, the returning second-year Duck has hit .321 in 112 at-bats this season with a trio of homers and five stolen bases.

Burke-Lee Mabeus | C | Soph. | An impact bat that earned him Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors last year, the Nevada native has upped his average to .282 this season with four home runs while starting in 19 of his 27 appearances.

Jack Brooks | UTL | Jr. | A key bench piece in previous seasons, the returning junior has hit .274 with five home runs while stepping into the starting lineup.

Dominic Hellman | INF | Sr. | One of three returning all-conference players for Oregon, the senior is third on the team in home runs (8) while collecting seven doubles in 116 at-bats and 31 games.

Maddox Molony | SS | Jr. | A breakout sophomore campaign in 2025 (.309, 15 HRs) earned him All-Big Ten Third Team accolades, but he's struggled in 2026 by regressing to a .234 average with only three homers in 111 at-bats and 32 starts.

Toby Twist | LHP | Jr. | Missed the first 46 games last year before returning for four appearances before the end of 2025; the returning junior has put the injury behind him to be one of two left swing starters for Oregon.

Michael Meckna | RHP | Soph. | The Omaha native and Elkhorn South graduate has turned in a solid 3.71 ERA in 13 appearances to prove himself as a good option out of the bullpen and provide quality innings.

Ryan Featherston | RHP | Jr. | A high-use reliever since his freshman season in 2024, the 6-foot-2 junior is another swing starter with a 2.45 ERA in six appearances, two starts, and over 14 innings.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Cal Scolari | RHP | R-Soph. | The heralded transfer from San Diego was named the West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and First-Team All-WCC after earning a 4.22 ERA in 70.1 innings; he's elevated his game to post a 2.81 ERA in 32 innings as the Sunday starter for the Ducks.

Angel Laya | OF | Fr. | A borderline top-100 prospect coming out of high school, the first-year outfielder is tied for the team high in home runs (9) while adding 28 RBIs and hitting .297.

Miles Gosztola | LHP | Jr. | The lefty transferred from Gonzaga, where he was an All-WCC second team pick in 2025 before coming to Oregon, where he's logged a 2.91 ERA in eight appearances (2 starts) in over 21 innings.

Gabe Miranda | 1B | R-Jr. | The Northern Kentucky transfer was a first-team All-Horizon League pick last season after hitting .338 with 12 home runs, but the transition to the Big Ten has resulted in a .245 slash line with four home runs.

Luke Morgan | RHP | Soph. | A dominant reliever at Lassen CC for his freshman season, the in-state native has continued to shine with a 2.08 ERA across 13 innings and nine separate showings.

Devin Bell | RHP | Sr. | A D2 Third-Team All-American and first team all-conference performer at Western Oregon, Bell joined the Ducks over the summer and is tied for the team high in appearances (14) while recording a 4.26 ERA in nearly 13 innings of action.

Josh Hollis | RHP | Fr. | The freshman from California is the only struggling pitcher with double-digit innings, as Hollis owns a 9.53 ERA in 11.1 innings with 12 runs allowed in that workload.

2025 All-Big Ten First Team pick Ryan Cooney leads Oregon with 12 doubles and ranks second with a .362 clip in 32 games. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outlook

In one of the more shocking outcomes of the 2025 NCAA Regional rounds, No. 12 Oregon was ousted from its own regional in a swift two games by losing to Utah Valley and Cal Poly. It was a devastating end to the best season of Oregon baseball under Head Coach Mark Wasikowski, who led the Ducks to their third-straight 40-plus win season and the Big Ten regular season title.

That hasn't haunted Oregon so far in 2026 as the Ducks rank inside the top 25 with 24 wins and are in the midst of another Big Ten title chase. A pair of all-conference bats returned to the lineup for Oregon, including star second basemen Ryan Cooney. The All-Big Ten First Team pick last year ranks second on the team with a .362 average while leading the Ducks and tied for third in the conference with 12 doubles. His middle infield partner, Maddox Molony, enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore in 2025, smacking 15 home runs and hitting over .300 for All-Big Ten Third Team honors. However, the returning junior has seen his stats plummet to a .234 average and five home runs in all 32 games.

While not being an all-conference performer in his career yet, Drew Smith has hit for over .300 in all four of his collegiate seasons, including a team-high .385 clip (5th in B1G) this year with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and a 1.201 OPS to lead all Ducks. Highly-ranked recruit Jax Gimenez has taken a step as a sophomore, posting a .321 batting average in 112 at-bats, while true freshman Angel Laya is tied with Smith for the most homers (9) on the roster. Plus, returning Big Ten All-Freshman team pick is hitting .282 as a catcher, and Dominic Hellman has slugged eight home runs as another power source for the Ducks.

While the offense is dangerous, it's the Oregon pitching staff that makes this team such a scary matchup. With a 3.53 team ERA, the Ducks join the two L.A. schools in the elite tier of Big Ten pitching. That trio represents the only teams in the conference with a team ERA lower than four, while Oregon's mark sits 0.63 runs lower than fourth-place Minnesota (4.16).

Oregon’s Tanner Bradley leads the bullpen with a 1.50 ERA in 24 innings with 38 strikeouts compared to just eight walks. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The weekend rotation of Will Sanford (2.54 ERA), Collin Clarke (2.72 ERA), and Cal Scolari (2.81 ERA) is one of the country's best. All three rank in the top eight in Big Ten individual ERA and have combined for 151 strikeouts across 120.2 innings. Returners Sanford and Clarke developed over the offseason, while Scolari came over from San Diego, where he was named the 2025 WCC Pitcher of the Year.

Moving to the bullpen, the Ducks possess impressive depth. Seven of the eight Oregon relievers and swing starters who tossed for double-digit innings have an ERA of 4.79 or below. Leading that group is Tanner Bradley. A top prospect from California, Bradley saw just four appearances last year as a freshman and now owns a team-high 14 outings in 2026. That's because he has a 1.50 ERA in 24 innings with 38 strikeouts and just eight walks. Reliever Ryan Featherston (2.45 ERA in 14.2 IP) and Lassen CC transfer Luke Morgan (2.08 ERA, 13 IP) are two more high-caliber options.

An All-WCC second team pick at Gonzaga in 2025, left-handed pitcher Miles Gosztola has eaten up innings in stellar fashion with a 2.91 ERA in 21.2 innings, including two starts. Fellow lefty Toby Twist provides a similar role (4.79 ERA) while Omaha native Michael Meckna has churned out a solid 3.71 ERA in 17 innings and 13 appearances. Transferring up after an All-American campaign at DII's Western Oregon, Devin Bell is the team's closer with seven saves in 12.2 innings and a 4.26 ERA.

Tabbed second in the Big Ten's preseason poll, the Ducks have the talent to back it up. Neither team has any big home run hitters, but Nebraska's bats are superior. The Huskers' rotation is definitely above average, but Oregon's is elite. The same goes for the bullpen, which outranks an NU unit that's struggling for consistency. Nebraska will play worthy to its ranking this weekend, but I think the Duck arms overpower the Huskers to take two of three games.