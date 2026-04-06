How to Watch No. 19 Nebraska Baseball vs. Kansas with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

Nobody is a fluke at 26 wins in April, but the No. 19 Nebraska baseball team will have that tested with its toughest week of the season since the non-conference slate in February.

The Huskers have done what good teams do — taking care of business against inferior opponents. With an unbeaten record in the midweek and at Haymarket Park, NU has exploded onto the college baseball scene with its torrid pace by winning 26 of its first 32 contests in 2026. That continued over the weekend with a dominant sweep of the struggling Penn State Nittany Lions.

Taking advantage of his worst start of the season, Penn State hammered Husker ace Ty Horn for seven runs in three innings to build a 7-4 advantage over the Huskers after four frames. The potent Nebraska offense wasn't deterred, using RBI singles from star freshman Drew Grego and Rhett Stokes as well as two runs from PSU errors to take an 8-7 lead in the seventh. The bullpen made Horn's start a small blimp on the radar as Tucker Timmerman earned the winning decision with four scoreless innings, with J'Shawn Unger closing things down with a six-out save.

With Saturday acting as a doubleheader after the weather postponed Friday's contest, the Husker bats didn't slow down in the follow-up game. Jett Buck, who homered in the game prior, highlighted a five-run Nebraska first inning with a grand slam blast to right field. Buck would later add two more RBIs on a single to finish the day with six runs batted in as the Cornhuskers pummeled Penn State 13-1 in a seven-inning, run-rule win to clinch the series.

Cooper Katskee nearly replicated his start against Indiana, but this time went seven innings with six strikeouts while allowing three runs in a quality start. Grego and Stokes teamed up for one home run each as Nebraska secured the sweep with a comfortable Sunday win.

With just two losses since the beginning of March, Nebraska appears to be in great shape as they begin a daunting stretch that includes eight of the next nine games versus conference contenders, beginning with old foe Kansas. Here's all you need to know as the Jayhawks visit Lincoln Tuesday night.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 19 Nebraska (26-6, 11-1 B1G) vs. Kansas (22-10, 9-3 Big 12)

No. 19 Nebraska (26-6, 11-1 B1G) vs. Kansas (22-10, 9-3 Big 12) When: Tuesday, April 7

Tuesday, April 7 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time : 6 p.m. CDT

: 6 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Probable Pitchers

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (3-1, 2.51 ERA, 32.1 IP, 39 SO, 10 BB)

Kansas: TBD

Series History

Nebraska leads 151-104-2

Kansas has taken control of the series, winning nine of the last 14 matchups since 2009.

After an eight-year absence from the series, Nebraska has taken three of the four games played since the series resumed in 2024.

Kansas head coach Dan Fitzpatrick was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year after leading the Jayhawks to 43 wins and a regional. | Kansas Athletics

Kansas Scout

Last Season: 43-17 (20-10 Big 12, 2nd)

Finish: 0-2 at Fayetteville Regional

Awards: Big 12 Coach of the Year

All-Big 12: 1x First Team, 3x Second Team, 1x Honorable Mention

Head Coach: Dan Fitzpatrick

Year at School: 4th

Kansas Record: 121-82 (.596)

Career Record: 370-155 (.705)

NCAA Regionals/Championships: 1x NCAA Regional, 1x NJCAA Runner Up, 4x NJCAA National World Series Apps., 5x ICCAC regular season titles, 4x ICCAC tournament

Awards: 1x Big 12 Coach OTY

Previous Head Coach Stops: Des Moines Area CC (JUCO)

Previous Assistant Stops: LSU, Dallas Baptist, Des Moines Area CC (JUCO), Flagler, North Iowa Area CC, Iowa

All-Conference Returners: INF/OF Brady Ballinger (1st), INF Dariel Osoria (2nd),

Big 12 Preseason Poll: T-5th out of 14

All-Big 12 Preseason Honors: INF/OF Brady Ballinger, INF Dariel Osoria, SP Dominic Voegele

Kansas slugger Brady Ballinger returned after being named to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2025. | Kansas Athletics

Key Returners

Brady Ballinger | INF/OF | Jr. | After an All-American campaign that saw him hit .353 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI last year, Ballinger has struggled with a .287 average, four homers, and 29 RBIs so far this season.

Dariel Osoria | INF | Sr. | The second of two all-conference returners for KU, the New York City native has also struggled with a .193 average and just 22 hits in 114 at-bats.

Kannon Carr | RHP | Sr. | A candidate to start on Tuesday, the KU returner has stepped back into a bullpen role this year after 10 starts last season; the senior has recorded a team-leading 2.67 ERA in 27 innings across 14 outings and two starts.

Manning West | RHP | R-Jr. | Another returning swing starter, the former Oklahoma State transfer has made all 14 of his appearances from the bullpen, resulting in a 5.00 ERA across 18 innings.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Cade Baldrige | INF/OF | Jr. | A standout at Cowley County CC for two seasons (2024-2025), the Oklahoma native leads KU in average (.341) and hits (44) while totaling five home runs and 24 RBIs in his first Division I season.

Jordan Bach | OF/C | Gr. | Ranks second on Kansas with a .326 slash line, including four home runs and a team-leading 29 walks following seasons at Southern Illinois Carbondale, Northeast Oklahoma A&M, and Saint Xavier.

Dylan Schlotterback | INF | Jr. | A JUCO All-American at Paris Junior College, the Texas native doesn't provide much power, but he's hitting .321 in 106 at-bats.

Tyson LeBlanc | INF/OF | Jr. | A MLB prospect after transferring from LSU Eunice, the junior is tied for fifth in the Big 12 with 12 home runs and leads the team with 39 RBIs and OPS (1.127) while hitting .320.

Augusto Mungarrieta | C | Jr. | The power-hitting transfer from Northwest Florida State is the second part of KU's big duo with 10 homers, 1.043 OPS, and a .305 average.

Tyson Owens | OC/C | Soph. | An all-conference performer at Cochise College in 2025, the Las Vegas native owns a .281 average with five homers in 26 games.

Josh Dykhoff | 1B/RHP | Sr. | After a three-year career at Minnesota Crookston, the two-way player sports a .262 average with six home runs, but has only appeared on the mound once.

Riane Ritter | RHP | Soph. | The All-Summit League Second Team pick at St. Thomas has made the most appearances of any Kansas pitcher, with 18 and a 5.87 ERA in over 30 innings pitched.

Toby Scheidt | RHP | Sr. | The three-year transfer from Bryant owns a 6.00 ERA in 15 innings and 16 appearances this season.

Caleb Deer | LHP | Jr. | The lefty transfer from Kansas City CC has been rocked for a 10.00 ERA and 10 earned runs in only nine innings.

Boede Rahe | RHP | R-Jr. | A JUCO All-America Honorable Mention last year at Kirkwood CC, Rahe has seen that transfer to a 4.71 ERA in 10 appearances, including two starts.

Carter Fink | RHP | Gr. | After earning All-SoCon First Team honors last year at East Tennessee State, the four-time transfer has been hit with a 7.94 ERA in 10 appearances, one start, and 11.1 innings pitched.

Kansas' Cade Baldrige leads the team in average with a .341 mark alongside 44 hits after transferring from the JUCO ranks. | Kansas Athletics

Outlook

A career assistant who had one previous head coaching stint in the JUCO ranks, Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald has steadily built up the Jayhawks into the upper levels of the Big 12 conference. A former assistant at two elite programs in LSU and Dallas Baptist, Fitzgerald went 25-32 in his debut season in 2023, followed by a 31-23 2024 campaign before breaking out for a runner-up finish in the Big 12 and an NCAA Regional appearance in 2025 after going 43-17.

The Jayhawks have continued the ascension with a 22-10 record so far in 2026 and a 9-3 Big 12 mark that ranks second. What's more impressive is that almost all of the team's major contributors are lower-level additions from the transfer portal. 2025 All-American Brady Ballinger returned to campus for his junior season, but he's nowhere near the level he showed last year. It's the same story for All-Big 12 Second Teamer Dariel Osoria, who's hitting a poor .193.

Kannon Carr has proven to be the best returner for KU this season as he owns a team-leading 2.67 ERA across 27 innings. After starting in 10 of his 18 appearances last season, the Jayhawks have kept him back in the bullpen for the majority of 2026, with only two of his 14 outings this season as a starter.

Kansas pitcher Kannon Carr owns a team-leading 2.67 ERA across 27 innings and 14 appearances in his senior campaign. | Kansas Athletics

Cade Baldrige leads the team with a .341 average as a JUCO transfer, while Jordan Bach is hitting .326 with 11 doubles after coming over from Southern Illinois Carbondale. Both are contact-first hitters who set the table for power sluggers Tyson LeBlanc and Augusto Mungarrieta. A MLB prospect that transferred from LSU Eunice, LeBlanc is in a tie for fifth in the Big 12 with a team-high 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, 1.127 OPS, and 85 total bases. A slugging catcher for Kansas, Mungarrieta owns 10 home runs on the season while hitting .305.

An All-Summit League performer last season at St. Thomas, right-hander Riane Ritter has the most outings out of any KU pitcher with 18 while recording a 5.87 ERA in over 30 innings. Bryant transfer Toby Scheidt has a similar profile with a 6.00 ERA in 16 appearances. Lefty Caleb Deer came over from Kansas City CC, but he's struggled in his first high-level college action with a 10.00 ERA in just nine innings. A pair of swing starters have been impactful for KU, including Boede Rahe. The JUCO All-American has a solid 4.71 in two starts and 10 appearances. East Tennessee State transfer Carter Fink hasn't found the same success with a 7.94 ERA in 10 showings and one start.

The fact that Fitzgerald and his staff were able to get as many hits as they did from the portal is impressive, especially when you consider that their two returning all-conference players have struggled mightily in their follow-up campaign. Fortunately for the Huskers, they've created the rotation depth that can withstand a tough midweek matchup like this one. This should be a nail-biter on Tuesday, but give me Nebraska to defend its home field and stay unbeaten at Haymarket Park.