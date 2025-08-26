Nebraska Baseball Announces 2025 Fall Schedule
Nebraska baseball fans, mark your calendars because the Huskers just rolled out their 2025 fall schedule. With key exhibitions and the always-anticipated Red-White Series, the program is giving fans an early taste of what’s to come as the team gears up for another season.
Nebraska Baseball Exhibition Games Set the Stage
First up, the Huskers will head south to Wichita, Kansas, for a test against the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday, Sept. 27. Facing a strong nonconference opponent on the road offers Nebraska a chance to evaluate talent and toughness right out of the gate.
Two weeks later, on Saturday, Oct. 11, the team returns home to Hawks Field in Lincoln to take on the Omaha Mavericks. This matchup, along with the following Red-White Series, will be free and open to the public. This will make it a fan-friendly opportunity to get an early look at the 2026 roster in action.
The fall season will wrap up with a Nebraska baseball tradition: the Red-White Series. The three-game intrasquad scrimmage will run from Oct. 13 to 15 at Hawks Field, with start times still to be announced.
More than just a fan event, the series is a cornerstone of fall practice. This will give coaches a chance to evaluate players in competitive situations and assess the team’s readiness heading into spring.
This in-house competition is often where young stars make their mark and veterans sharpen their edge. For fans, it’s the ultimate insider look at how the roster is shaping up before the official season begins.
Nebraska Baseball Building Off 2025 Success
The unveiling of the fall schedule comes on the heels of a memorable 2025 campaign for the Huskers. Nebraska finished the regular season 33-29 overall with a 15-15 Big Ten record. However, their defining moment came in Omaha. That’s where they turned heads in the Big Ten Tournament.
Entering as the No. 8 seed, Nebraska surged through the bracket. The Huskers defeated Michigan State 5-4, top-seeded Oregon 7-3, and Penn State 6-3 before shutting out No. 2 seed UCLA 5-0 in the championship game.
That title marked their second straight Big Ten crown and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. The Huskers’ season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional with a 1-2 record. However, their gritty postseason run left plenty of optimism heading into the fall.
With the 2025 fall schedule now official, Nebraska baseball is ready to put in the work to build on last year’s momentum. Between the exhibitions and the Red-White Series, Husker Nation will get an early preview of a squad hungry for more championship moments.
