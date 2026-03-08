Nebraska Baseball Clinches Series with Saturday Win Over Michigan State

The first Big Ten Conference series of the year has been won by the Big Red.

Nebraska baseball beat Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park, 3-1. The Huskers improved to 9-5, while the Spartans fell to 3-10.

With victories on Friday and Saturday, NU has clinched the series.

The Game

The Carson Jasa experience brought it all on Saturday. He induced double plays, struck out Spartans, sent a pickoff throw into right field, struck out more Spartans, and ultimately hung several zeroes on the scoreboard.

Michigan State broke through against the 6-foot-7 righty in the fourth inning. A single, a double, and a walk were bookended by strikeouts. Another walk pushed the game's first run across before Jasa notched another K.

Nebraska answered the bottom half. After back-to-back outs to start, Jett Buck smacked a double to center field. He was brought home on a single through the left side by Will Jesske.

Despite a single and a wild pitch, Jasa worked a clean fifth inning, finishing with 97 pitches.

Nebraska pitcher Carson Jasa delivers against Michigan State at Haymarket Park. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

In the bottom of the fifth, Mac Moyer hit a double to left field. The next hitter, Joshua Overbeek, put the ball in play and got on with an error by the first baseman, scoring Moyer. Although a pair of walks would load the bases, the Huskers didn't add more runs in the frame.

Ryan Harrahill, Caleb Clark, and Cooper Katskee combined to pitch the final 4.0 innings, keeping the Spartans off the board the rest of the way.

Nebraska, meanwhile, added one more run. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Buck lifted a solo home run to left field.

The Stats

Four Husker pitchers combined to allow one run on six hits, walking eight and striking out 14.

Jasa got the win for his 5.0 innings of work, where he walked six and struck out nine. Katskee got his first save of the season, allowing just one base runner over the final two innings.

Nebraska second baseman Jett Buck celebrates a double against Michigan State at Haymarket Park. | Nebraska Athletics

The Huskers tallied just eight hits on the day, led by the 3-for-5 effort from Moyer. He had a double and scored a run. Buck had two extra-base hits and scored a pair of runs.

Michigan State left 12 runners on base, while Nebraska stranded 10.

What's Next

The series wraps up on Sunday at noon CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.