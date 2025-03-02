Nebraska Baseball Leads 5-0 Before Collapsing Against No. 2 LSU
Through six innings, Nebraska baseball looked poised to upset No. 2 LSU.
The Huskers built a 5-0 lead over the first three innings. The Tigers answered with four runs of their own in the middle innings.
Then in the seventh inning, LSU broke the game open with six runs. Nebraska managed just a single run in response, ultimately falling 11-6.
Nebraska is now 4-5 on the season while LSU improves to 10-1. That lone loss is to Omaha, a team that Nebraska will face on Tuesday.
The Huskers tallied 11 hits, led by the 3-for-4 effort from Cael Frost. Frost had two RBI on the day. Devin Nunez also notched a trio of hits over his five at bats.
Ty Horn got the start for Nebraska, lasting just 4.2 innings. He allowed eight hits and gave up four runs, all earned.
Six Huskers saw time in relief on the second day of the Frisco College Baseball Classic. Nebraska will close out the event on Sunday against Kansas State. First pitch has been moved up to 11 a.m. CST due to the threat of inclement weather. The game will be streamed at D1Baseball.com.
