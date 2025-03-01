Nebraska Women's Basketball Lands 2025 4-Star Guard Commitment
Nebraska women's basketball has picked up another commitment for next season.
Alanna Neale announced her commitment to the Huskers on social media Friday. According to BTN scouting, is a four-star prospect and is ranked 132nd nationally.
"I want to thank all the coaches that came into my life and improved my game in many ways," Neale said. "I also want to thank Coach Amy, Coach Julian, Coach Mays, and Coach Keller for believing in me and blessing me with the opportunity to play at the University of Nebraska!"
Neale plays at Ontario Christian High School in Los Angeles. According to MaxPreps, Ontario Christian is 28-1 on the year and ranked No. 1 in the nation.
The 5-10 Neale is averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. She visited Nebraska earlier in February and left with a scholarship offer.
Neale joins Olivia Hamlin in Nebraska's 2025 class. Hamlin, an elite scorer out of Utah, signed with the Huskers in November. According to MaxPreps, Hamlin is averaged 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 5.5 steals a game this season
Nebraska has four seniors that won't be returning next year: Alberte Rimdal, Kendall Moriarty, Kendall Coley, and Alexis Markowski. For the guards, Rimdal, Moriarty, and Coley have combined to start 13 games this season.
The Huskers will have a number of guards returning, including star freshman Britt Prince. Others returning include starters Logan Nissley and Callin Hake. Coach Amy Williams will also bring back 2023-24 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, Allison Weidner, and Kennadi Williams, who all missed some or the entirety of this season with injuries. Other regular contributors include Jessica Petrie, Petra Bozan, and Amiah Hargrove.
Nebraska closes out the regular season Sunday at Northwestern. The Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis runs March 5-9.
More from Nebraska On SI
- Dana Holgorsen: A Man Made for Football
- Nebrasketball Bracketology: How Does ESPN, Others View the Huskers With 3 Games Left
- How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Minnesota: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Will Nebraska Make The NCAA Tournament?
- What Does Upcoming Revenue Sharing Mean for Nebraska?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.