After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Falls in Closing Seconds to Minnesota
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow unpack the loss and try to figure out what it means for the final week of the regular season.
In this story:
After trailing by as many 19 points, Nebraska came all the way back to take the lead, including going up by a single point with just seconds left. But, it wasn't enough.
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow unpack it all and try to figure out what it means for the final week of the regular season.
Watch the postgame show below.
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Men's Basketball's Comeback Falls Short Against Minnesota
- How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Northwestern: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Cael Frost Slugs 2 Home Runs as Nebraska Baseball Opens Frisco Classic With Win Over Sam Houston
- Nebraska Women's Basketball Lands 2025 4-Star Guard Commitment
- Dana Holgorsen: A Man Made for Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published