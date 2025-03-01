All Huskers

Cael Frost Slugs 2 Home Runs as Nebraska Baseball Opens Frisco Classic With Win Over Sam Houston

The Huskers hit three home runs to blast their way past Sam Houston Friday in Frisco.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska outfielder Cael Frost rounds third after one of his two home runs against Sam Houston at the Frisco Classic on Feb. 28, 2025.
Nebraska outfielder Cael Frost rounds third after one of his two home runs against Sam Houston at the Frisco Classic on Feb. 28, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Welcome to Nebraska, Cael Frost.

The senior Husker hit his first two home runs since transferring from South Dakota State to lead Nebraska baseball past Sam Houston Friday evening, 8-3 in the Frisco College Baseball Classic. NU improves to 4-4 on the year while NHSU falls to 2-7.

Frost got the scoring started in the second inning, brining in Case Sanderson on a two-run homer. With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Frost hit a solo blast to retake the lead for good.

The Huskers tallied 12 hits on the day, with Frost, Sanderson, Devin Nunez, and Hogan Helligso all notching two hits each. Junior Cayden Brumbaugh hit the first home run of his collegiate career.

On the mound, Mason McConnaughey (3.2), Jalen Worthley (1.1), and Will Walsh (4.0) combined to allow just four hits over the nine innings. McConnaughey left the game in the fourth inning with an injury. Walsh did not allow a single baserunner.

Nebraska continues play in Frisco on Saturday against No. 2 LSU. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CST with streaming at D1Baseball.com.

Box score

Published
