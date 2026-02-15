Nebraska Baseball Moves to 2-0, Tops Northeastern at MLB Desert Invitational

Nebraska baseball is perfect through two days of play in 2026.

NU grabbed a 7-4 win over Northeastern at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona on Saturday. The Huskers improved to 2-0, while the Huskies fell to 0-2.

The Game

Only two players reached first base safely in the opening frame. Case Sanderson walked in the top half for Nebraska but was stranded. Carmelo Musachia singled to the pitcher for Northeastern, but was cleared from the board on a double play.

The scoring got going in the second inning, when Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey lifted a leadoff home run to left center. In the bottom half, a bases-loaded double gave Northeastern a 3-1 lead.

DC gets us started! 💥



Huskers up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/iKItTZwsSk — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 15, 2026

The Huskers didn't take long to get those runs back. In the third inning, Max Buettenback smacked a two-run double to tie the game. He then scored on a Cole Kitchens single up the middle.

Nebraska starting pitcher Carson Jasa got a strikeout to end the second inning. He then struckout the sides in the third and fourth innings for seven consecutive Ks. A groundout to begin the fifth inning gave him eight straight putouts. However, a throwing error allowed a runner to get on base, who would then steal second and score on a single to tie the game at 4-4.

The Huskers stranded three runners between the fourth and fifth innings. In the top of the sixth, Josh Overbeek gave Nebraska the lead with a two-run double down the left field line.

Send em' home! 🏠



Overbeek punches one up the middle to give the Big Red a 6-4 lead. pic.twitter.com/6gtIwP8tK2 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 15, 2026

Jasa's day was done for Nebraska's defensive half of the sixth, with Grant Cleavinger taking over. He hit one batter and walked another, giving the Huskies an opportunity to get a run back, but they stranded them both.

In the seventh inning, Devin Nunez scored Buttenback on a sacrifice fly to centerfield. The Huskies, meanwhile, went down in order to the new Husker pitcher, Ryan Harrahill.

WHAT A SLIDE MAX 🛝



Huskers up 7-4 pic.twitter.com/viHvn4gz91 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 15, 2026

The Huskers put runners on second and third in both the eighth and ninth innings. Both times, the runners were left on base.

The Huskies went down in order in the eighth before needing to make up three runs in the final frame. With Kevin Mannell on the bump, Northeastern suffered a strikeout before back-to-back walks. The first of those walks made it over to third on a fielder's choice, but a strikeout of the next batter ended the game.

The Stats

Nebraska's pitchers allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits, on Saturday.

Jasa got the win. He went 5.0 innings, with all of the hits and runs coming during his time on the mound. He walked one Husky but also had a career-high nine strikeouts.

In relief, Cleavinger, Harrahill, and Mannell had five strikeouts, three walks, and hit one batter. Mannell earned the save.

The Huskers tallied 14 hits on the night, with six different Huskers notching multiple hits.

Overbeek's two hits, both doubles, led to a team-high two RBI. Buettenback also had two RBI from his two hits, including one double.

Northeastern left six runners on base, while Nebraska stranded a dozen.

What's Next

Nebraska continues its stay at the MLB Desert Invitational on Sunday against Grand Canyon.



The Antelopes run-ruled Northeastern 10-0 on Friday before falling to Penn State on Saturday, 9-3. In 2025, Grand Canyon posted a 31-27 record.

Sunday's game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CST first pitch. Cooper Katskee is expected to get the start for Nebraska. The contest will be streamed on MLB.com.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 vs. Grand Canyon 6:30 p.m. MLB.com (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 vs. Stanford 2 p.m. MLB.com (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 vs. Louisville 3 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 vs. Kansas State 7 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 vs. Florida State 2:30 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 at Auburn SECN+

Feb. 28 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 1 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 3 vs. Omaha 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.