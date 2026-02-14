Nebraska Baseball Run Rules UConn for Season-Opening Win

Nebraska baseball got the 2026 campaign off to a good start on Friday.

NU earned a run-rule victory over UConn, 12-2 in seven innings, at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona. The Huskers open the year 1-0 as the Huskies begin 0-1.

Nebraska's win brings the all-time series with UConn to 2-2. This was the first meeting between the two programs in regular-season play.

The Game

With Ty Horn getting the start, he immediately worked a strikeout. After hitting a batter and striking out another one, Horn gave up back-to-back singles, scoring a run. A fielder's choice got the Big Red out of the inning.

The Huskers didn't take long to strike back. Freshman catcher Jeter Worthly led off by getting hit with the very first pitch. After a pair of strikeouts, Joshua Overbeek walked, Dylan Carey ripped a single, Max Buettenback walked, and Cole Kitchens knocked a double. As the frame came to a close, Nebraska led 4-1.

FULLY STOCKED. 🌽🌽🌽



Cole Kitchens clears the bases. pic.twitter.com/wC8LwVZGTI — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 14, 2026

Horn continued his dominance, working clean innings in the second, third, and fourth. No Huskies made it beyond second base.

At the plate, the Huskers extended their lead in the second frame. Worthley got on base again, this time by a walk. He advanced on a Jett Buck single and a Case Sanderson walk, scoring on an Overbeek ball in play that resulted in a fielder's choice.

The Big Red went down in order in the third inning before threatening in the fourth. With bases loaded and two outs, Carey grounded out to third base to end the inning.

Horn came back out in the fifth inning, working a pop-up and a ground out before issuing a walk. That prompted coach Will Bolt to go to the bullpen for Caleb Clark, who immediately worked a strikeout.

In the bottom of the frame, Kitchens managed a single, but that was it for the Huskers.

Clark worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning, just in time for his offense to add three more runs. Worthely singled but was picked off first base. From there, it was a walk for Buck, Sanderson single, Overbeek double, and Carey single, shooting the Husker lead to 8-1.

Two walks out of three batters led to Clark being pulled for Tucker Timmerman. In this event last year, Timmerman took a 104-mph hit to the face and went on to miss eight weeks of the season. This time, he allowed a single to right field, scoring a run, before inducing a double play to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, back-to-back strikeouts made a mercy rule seem unlikely to happen. However, Worthley doubled to reach base for the fourth time. That began a two-out rally, with a double from Buck, a single from Sanderson, and a single from Overbeek, putting Nebraska up 10-2. Carey then ripped a triple to center field, scoring two more runs and ending the game.

MERCY RULE!



GO BIG RED pic.twitter.com/g3czKjFoiA — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 14, 2026

The Stats

Nebraska's pitchers allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits on Thursday.

Horn went 4.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits, walking four, and striking out six. He also hit one batter and had a balk. Clark got the win for his 1.2 innings of work, allowing one run on no hits, walking two, and striking out three. Timmerman had no walks or strikeouts but gave up a hit over 0.2 innings.

3 up 3 down 🗣️



Top of the order due up. pic.twitter.com/J6OAHtSmim — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 14, 2026

At the plate, the Huskers tallied 16 hits and were aided by one Husky error. Six different Huskers notched multi-hit days.

Carey, Kitchens, and Sanderson led the way with three hits each. Carey led the team with four RBI, followed by three from each of Kitchens and Overbeek.

Both teams left eight runners on base.

What's Next

Nebraska continues its stay at the MLB Desert Invitational on Saturday against Northeastern.

The Huskies fell 10-0 to Grand Canyon on Friday. Last year, Northeastern went 49-11 and was selected for the NCAA regionals.

Saturday's game is set for a 7:30 p.m. CST first pitch. Carson Jasa is expected to start for Nebraska, with Andrew Wertz getting the ball for Northeastern. The game will be streamed on MLB.com.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 vs. Northeastern 7:30 p.m. MLB.com (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 vs. Grand Canyon 6:30 p.m. MLB.com (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 vs. Stanford 2 p.m. MLB.com (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 vs. Louisville 3 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 vs. Kansas State 7 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 vs. Florida State 2:30 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 at Auburn SECN+

Feb. 28 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 1 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 3 vs. Omaha 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wischita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.

