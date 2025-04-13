Nebraska Baseball Rallies to Avoid Sweep at Iowa, Win Sunday Finale
No sweep for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska baseball rallied late in the game Sunday to beat Iowa 6-4. The Huskers avoided being swept and improved to 16-20 on the year and 5-10 in the Big Ten Conference. The Hawkeyes fell to 23-11 and 14-4.
With Nebraska trailing 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning, a pair of throwing errors helped the Huskers take control. After a Rhett Stoke walk, Max Buettenback doubled down the right field line, advancing to third on a throwing error that scored Stokes. Buettenback scored as the next batter, Tyler Stone, reached base thanks to an error by the second baseman.
In the ninth inning, Buettenback was around to bat again. This time, he singled to left field and scored Josh Overbeek to give the Big Red a 6-4 lead.
In the bottom of the frame, Luke Broderick finished off his save with a strikeout, a pop-up to third base and a fly-out to center.
The teams combined for six errors, including four by the Huskers.
NU tallied seven hits, led by the 2-for-4 efforts from Buettenback and Overbeek. Overbeek, Stone and Dylan Carey all launched home runs.
Nebraska stays on the road Tuesday to take on Creighton. First pitch in Omaha is set for 6 p.m. CDT on FS1.
More From Nebraska on SI
- 'Great Players Love Competition': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Sees Added Depth in the Secondary
- Nebraska Baseball Collapses in the Eighth Inning, Falls at Iowa
- Former Husker James Williams Discusses Size, Talent 'Upgrade' from Nebraska to Florida State
- Matt Rhule Issues Transfer Portal Advice to Nebraska Team, Other College Football Players
- Who is the Most Beloved, Great Player in Nebraska Football History?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.