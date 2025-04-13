All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Rallies to Avoid Sweep at Iowa, Win Sunday Finale

The Huskers scored three runs in the final two innings for a 6-4 victory.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska left fielder Max Buettenback went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win at Iowa.
Nebraska left fielder Max Buettenback went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win at Iowa. / Nebraska Athletics

No sweep for the Hawkeyes.

Nebraska baseball rallied late in the game Sunday to beat Iowa 6-4. The Huskers avoided being swept and improved to 16-20 on the year and 5-10 in the Big Ten Conference. The Hawkeyes fell to 23-11 and 14-4.

With Nebraska trailing 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning, a pair of throwing errors helped the Huskers take control. After a Rhett Stoke walk, Max Buettenback doubled down the right field line, advancing to third on a throwing error that scored Stokes. Buettenback scored as the next batter, Tyler Stone, reached base thanks to an error by the second baseman.

Nebraska relief pitcher Tucker Timmerman at Iowa on April 13, 2025.
Nebraska relief pitcher Tucker Timmerman delivers Sunday against Iowa. / Nebraska Athletics

In the ninth inning, Buettenback was around to bat again. This time, he singled to left field and scored Josh Overbeek to give the Big Red a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Luke Broderick finished off his save with a strikeout, a pop-up to third base and a fly-out to center.

The teams combined for six errors, including four by the Huskers.

NU tallied seven hits, led by the 2-for-4 efforts from Buettenback and Overbeek. Overbeek, Stone and Dylan Carey all launched home runs.

Nebraska stays on the road Tuesday to take on Creighton. First pitch in Omaha is set for 6 p.m. CDT on FS1.

Box score

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball