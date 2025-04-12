Former Husker James Williams Discusses Size, Talent 'Upgrade' from Nebraska to Florida State
A former Husker has found plenty to say about Nebraska since leaving the program in December.
James Williams, a defensive lineman who followed defensive coordinator Tony White and d-line coach Terrance Knighton from Nebraska to Florida State, has talked with media multiple times since relocating to Tallahassee. Both times, he's emphasized the perceived difference in talent and size from his old home to his new one.
"In my first couple weeks here, experiencing the talent that we have at DB and linebacker that, no offense to Nebraska, we may not have had there," Williams said in February. "The depth that we have, (White) is gonna have a lot of fun being able to play around with that and disguise coverages, sub in difference packages and all that kind of stuff. As opposed to Nebraska, which he was doing but we don't always have the one-for-one need at every position."
Williams was led into more comments about Nebraska this past week, speaking on the Jeff Cameron Show. The host noted that when he heard Williams talking about personnel that it sounded like Williams was noticing an "upgrade in overall talent and versatility" in Tallahassee compared to Lincoln.
"I'd say it's pretty accurate," Williams said. "That's no disrespect to my boys from Nebraska. I just think some of the guys we have down here are built different. Again, literally no disrespect."
Williams compared Husker Ty Robinson to one of his new Seminole teammates.
"Darrell Jackson makes him look small. Again, no disrespect to Ty. He'll be a dog in the league. He'll be great. Darrell Jackson makes him look small," Williams said.
Last year, Robinson was listed at 6-6, 310 pounds. Jackson is currently listed at 6-5, 337 pounds.
"A lot of the guys in the d-line room are like that," Williams continued. "Just kind of that southern mantra of guys from the south who are big, like the big cornfed boys but not cornfed, if that makes sense. Bigger bodies, different speeds. Obviously, football reins supreme down here so it's a different speed."
Williams also had an interesting description of Lincoln when asked if Nebraska's capital city "felt like a metropolis" compared to Fort Dodge, Iowa, he played for Iowa Central Community College. For those curious, the 2020 census had 24,871 in Fort Dodge.
"Absolutely not," Williams said. "If you took Fort Dodge and put a bunch of trains going through the middle of it, made it pretty industrial, it's the same town."
Coming off of a 2-10 season, Florida State opens the 2025 campaign Aug. 30 against Alabama. Nebraska, fresh off of a Pinstripe Bowl victory, opens the season Aug. 28 against Cincinnati in Kansas City.
That nearly 20-minute conversation can be found below.
