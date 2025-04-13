All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Collapses in the Eighth Inning, Falls at Iowa

The Huskers held a 5-2 lead midway through the game, but a six-run eighth inning put the Hawkeyes in front for good.

Nebraska baseball infielders meet on the mound Saturday against Iowa.
Nebraska baseball infielders meet on the mound Saturday against Iowa.

Nebraska baseball had a chance to even the series Saturday, but the Huskers will instead need to try and keep from being swept.

Iowa rallied late in the game Saturday in Iowa City to beat Nebraska, 11-6. The Hawkeyes improve to 23-10 on the year and 14-3 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 15-20 overall and 4-10 in the league.

NU jumped out to a 5-2 win by the midpoint in the game, getting home runs from Will Jesske and Cael Frost. That lead tightened to 6-5 through seven innings.

Then the wheels came off for the Big Red.

A leadoff homer for Iowa tied the game. That was followed by two walks, a bunt single, and a sacrifice fly to get one out on the board and the Hawkeyes leading 7-6. After a strikeout and an RBI single, another home run blew the game wide open.

Nebraska's last chance resulted in a pair of infield ground outs and a hit by pitch before the game-ending strikeout looking.

Husker starter Ty Horn lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out seven and walked three.

The Huskers tallied six hits, with Case Sanderson having the lone multi-hit game as he went 2-for-4.

Nebraska and Iowa will wrap up the series Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CDT on the Big Ten Network.

