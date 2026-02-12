White Sox GM May Not Know Who He Traded for This Offseason

Chris Getz is really confused. And I mean more than usual.

On four separate occasions since acquiring Luisangel Acuña on January 20, the White Sox general manager has proudly claimed his new infielder is a switch-hitter. The 23-year-old arrived from the Mets along with Truman Pauley in exchange for Luis Robert Jr.

Here’s where I inform you that Acuña is not, in fact, a switch-hitter. He bats right-handed, and always has.

Yes, that is correct. Chris Getz, the general manager of multibillion dollar franchise, doesn’t know a basic detail about the guy who was the centerpiece of a trade for what was formerly one of his best players.

Video evidence is below.

Great job by many of you flagging this.



Here are FOUR different times this offseason where #WhiteSox GM Chris Getz has referred to Luisangel Acuña as a switch hitter.



Acuña is, in fact, NOT a switch hitter.



Not great. Four times isn’t a misspeak. pic.twitter.com/yYYsHBH49w — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) February 11, 2026

That is just incredibly embarrassing. The thing about this is that it’s not like he just mispoke. No, he clearly thinks he acquired a switch-hitter in the deal for Robert. Lest you think maybe Getz was referring to the other guy he got in the deal, Pauley is a right-handed pitcher. And, just to clear the whole deck, he bats righty, too.

Acuña is a former top 100 prospect and, yes, he is the younger brother of Ronald Acuña Jr. Frankly, at this point, I’m shocked Getz doesn’t think that’s the guy he traded for.

The younger Acuña brother signed with the Rangers out of Venezuela in 2018 and quickly moved through the team’s system. Texas traded him to the Mets in exchange for Max Scherzer at the trade deadline in 2023. He made his big league debut late in the 2024 season, and in 14 games, he slashed .308/.325/.641 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Acuña made the Mets’ opening day roster in 2025 but struggled with his bat. In 95 games, he slashed .234/.293/.274 with no home runs and eight RBIs. He did steal 16 bases in 17 attempts. Once the team acquired Marcus Semien, it was easy to part with Acuña to acquire Robert.

In 2026 with the White Sox, Acuña is expected to battle for playing time on the infield. Colson Montgomery has the shortstop spot locked down, but he could beat out Chase Meidroth with a good camp.

One thing we know the 23-year-old won’t do is switch hit.

