Nebraska Baseball's Luke Broderick Selected by Colorado Rockies in MLB Draft
Nebraska baseball added a fourth selection in the 2025 Major League Baseball draft on Monday.
Luke Broderick, a junior right-handed pitcher from Omaha, was picked in the 14th round of the MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies at No. 407 overall Monday afternoon. The selection becomes coach Will Bolt's eighth pitcher selected, as Mason McConnaughey was picked by the Texas Rangers earlier in the fourth round. Broderick is the fourth Husker selected by the Rockies in the draft.
The No. 7 right-handed pitcher out of Mount Michael Bendictine first joined Nebraska after appearing in 21 games for Iowa Western Community College, posting an 8-1 record with a 5.75 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 56.1 innings over a two-year stint with the Reivers. After being one of 24 players selected to the USA NJCAA All-Star Team, Broderick joined the Huskers for the 2025 season.
Broderick's lone season in Lincoln was a successful stop, as the junior added a second-team All-Big Ten honor and was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament team. He was also added to the NCBWA's Preseason and Midseason Stopper of the Year watch lists while finishing second on the team with 27 appearances on the mound. Broderick finished 2025 with a 4-2 record with a 3.25 ERA including 13 saves, ranking him third-most in saves in program history. His 13 saves also ranks him sixth all-time.
The pitcher finished his junior season with Nebraska totaling 43 strikeouts in 36 innnings, pitching a season-high 3.1 innings against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament opener. His performance included five outings with three-plus strikeouts, including a season-high four strikeouts against Kansas State and Penn State.
Broderick joins McConnaughey as Major League Baseball draft picks in the 2025 Draft, as the Topeka native was picked by the Texas Rangers on Monday morning in the fourth round.
