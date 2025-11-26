Where, Who the Latest Bowl Projections Have Nebraska Playing
Nebraska football is one game away from finding out its bowl destination.
After getting to and winning the Pinstripe Bowl last year, Matt Rhule has the Huskers headed for a bowl game in back-to-back years for the first time since 2016. NU has also guaranteed a winning season in back-to-back years for the first time since the Bo Pelini era.
But November remains a difficult portion of the schedule for the Big Red. In the Rhule era, Nebraska went 0-4 in the month in 2023, 1-3 last year, and is 1-2 this year.
Ahead of a matchup with similarly ranked 7-4 Iowa on Black Friday, here are the latest bowl projections for Nebraska.
CBS Sports, On3's Brett McMurphy, & ESPN's Mark Schlabach
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah
Nebraska has never played in the Las Vegas Bowl, but it would be fitting to open the season there for Big Ten Media Days and then end the season in the same place for a bowl game.
This is far and away the most popular pick for the Big Red, with five predictors saying Nebraska will be heading back to Sin City.
Nebraska and Utah have played four times in history, but not once since the George H. W. Bush administration. The Huskers are 4-0 in the series that goes back to 1968.
The Utes are on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff, sitting at No. 13 with a 9-2 record.
Sports Illustrated & USA Today
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State
Another former Pac-12 team here, the Sun Devils are 8-3 and No. 20 in the latest rankings after making the College Football Playoff last season. Former Husker Jeff Sims is now their starting quarterback after Sam Leavitt's season-ending injury.
Nebraska owns a 6-2 all-time record against Arizona State. ASU famously upset the Huskers in 1996 to stop a potential run to a third straight national title.
College Football News
Music City Bowl vs. LSU
Nebraska's only Music City Bowl appearance was a 2016 loss to Tennessee. This time, though, could feature a fourth opponent for the Big Red that does not have its original head coach at the helm.
LSU fired Brian Kelly earlier this season. The Tigers are currently 7-4 and headed to No. 8 Oklahoma to close out the year.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura
Music City Bowl vs. Missouri
A different but more familiar SEC opponent could be waiting for the Big Red in Nashville.
Nebraska holds an all-time lead over Missouri, 65-36-3, though the two teams have not played since 2010, when the Huskers went to the Big Ten and the Tigers were heading into their last year with the Big 12 before departing for the SEC. NU won the last two matchups in the series, but that falls far short of the 24 straight the Big Red took from 1979-2002.
Pro Football Network
Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami (FL)
A return trip to New York might not be what the Huskers want, but a chance at a historical bowl rival could get the juices flowing all the same.
Nebraska and Miami are level all-time against each other, splitting the 12 meetings. The two have met in a New York bowl game before, with the Huskers winning 36-34 in the 1962 Gotham Bowl.
In the other five bowl matchups (four Orange and one Rose), the Hurricanes hold a 4-1 advantage. Thrice has the winner of a bowl game between these two teams been named the national champion.
Miami is another team on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes are 9-2 and No. 12 in the latest rankings.
Big Ten Bowl Order
Nebraska is currently tied for eighth in the Big Ten standings at 4-4. The league's bowl ties are listed below, but keep in mind that College Football Playoff teams are removed from these. Meaning, Indiana and Ohio State are not likely to fill any of these spots.
- Citrus (formerly Capital One) vs. SEC
- ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) vs. SEC
- Las Vegas vs. Former Pac-12 Teams
- Music City vs. SEC
- Pinstripe vs. ACC
- Rate (formerly Cactus, Insight, Copper) vs. Big 12
- GameAbove Sports (formerly Quick Lane, Motor City) vs. MAC
There is a likelihood that a pre-2024 Big Ten team faces a newly added opponent from the Pac-12. Just like Indiana and Ohio State, Oregon is likely destined for the CFP. That means teams like Washington and USC (UCLA won't make a bowl) could face a Big Ten opponent in Las Vegas.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 Penn State 37, Nebraska 10
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
