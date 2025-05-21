Nebraska Walks-Off Michigan State in Extras at the Big Ten Baseball Tournament
The Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament ended Day 1 on an electric note Tuesday.
Eight-seed Nebraska trailed 12-seed Michigan State by as much as three midway through the game. The Huskers added a pair in the sixth inning before tying the game in the ninth.
In the 10th, the Big Red got the walk-off to beat the Spartans 5-4 and stay alive in the Big Ten Tournament.
Nebraska improves to 29-27 while Michigan State fall to 28-26. The Spartans will take on the 1-seed Oregon Ducks on Thursday in what is now effectively an exhibition game.
NU notched 12 hits but needed some help from MSU to complete the comeback. Down to the last out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Joshua Overbeek laced a line drive to right field. The Spartan outfielder had no trouble tracking the hit, but the ball popped out of his glove. Robby Bolin scored to tie the game.
Again with two outs the next inning, Bolin singled to center field to score Dylan Carey and win the game.
Four Husker pitchers were needed in the winning effort. Luke Broderick took over with two outs in the seventh inning. He pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out two and not issuing a walk.
Nebraska will face Oregon at 6 p.m. CDT on Friday. The winner of that game will finish atop Pool A and advance to the semifinals Saturday.
