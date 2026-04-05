Nebraska Baseball Sweeps Penn State

Another Big Ten Conference series sweep for the Big Red.

No. 19 Nebraska baseball took each game of the three-game series at Haymarket Park against Rutgers: 8-7, 13-1 (7 innings), and 8-6. The Huskers improved to 26-6 on the year and 11-1 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Nittany Lions fell to 8-21 overall and 3-9 in the league.

Another weekend, another home sweep. 💨 pic.twitter.com/aRutl7Usxf — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 5, 2026

Game 1

Postponed from Friday to the first game of a Saturday doubleheader, Nebraska quickly fell behind.

Penn State posted four runs in the top of the third inning to go up 5-1. A pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning were erased by two more runs for the Nittany Lions in the fourth.

But the Huskers kept scrapping. One run in each of the fourth and fifth innings closed the gap. A wild pitch in the sixth inning led to two runs coming across, tying the game, 7-7.

In the seventh, Rhett Stokes singled to right field to score Drew Grego, taking the lead and, ultimately, the win.

Tucker Timmerman and J'Shawn Unger were flawless in relief, combining for one hit and one walk over the final 6.0 innings. Timmerman got the win, while Unger earned the save.

Game 2

The second game of the doubleheader could not have been more different than the first.

Nebraska exploded for a five-run first inning, thanks to a grand slam from Jett Buck. That began a run of five straight innings to see the Husker offense add at least one run.

Penn State's lone run came on a two-out double in the third inning. That cut the deficit to 7-1, but the Huskers would add six more runs to end the game in just seven innings.

Carson Jasa struck out a career-high 11 batters across 7.0 innings of work. He held the Nittany Lions to just four hits, while his offense produced 11 hits to run away with the victory.

Game 3

On Easter Sunday, Nebraska appeared ready to run away with another quick victory.

After the Nittany Lions got a two-run homer in the opening frame, the Huskers used a home run and a pair of doubles to tack on five runs in the second. That lead extended to 8-3 after the third inning.

Bats are HOT! 🔥



Stokes 3-run homer puts the Big Red up 5! pic.twitter.com/bAhHQ9iDHW — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 5, 2026

Then, goose eggs. Over the five innings, Penn State did not advance a single player to second base. Nebraska, meanwhile, had five reach scoring position, but failed to bring any of them home.

In the top of the ninth inning, Penn State made things interesting. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases, with no outs. Another walk brought in a run, before a double play could add one more.

A wild pitch got the Nittany Lions within two runs. A walk brought the tying run to the plate, but a groundout ended the threat and the game.

Cooper Katskee got the win for his 7.0 innings of work, giving up three earned runs on three hits. He also walked two and struck out six. Unger got his second save of the weekend and sixth of the season.

Big Ten Conference Standings

Nebraska is alone in second place in the league at 11-1. The Huskers trail UCLA, which is 14-0. The Bruins are facing third-place USC (10-4) later on Sunday.

Only five other programs are at .500 or better as of publishing this story: Oregon (8-4), Purdue (8-6), Ohio State (6-5), Illinois (7-7), and Washington (6-6).

What's Next

Nebraska stays home Tuesday for a midweek contest against an old Big Eight/Big 12 Conference foe: Kansas. The Jayhawks are 22-10 and winners of their last six, including a sweep of Utah.

The Huskers are 3-1 against teams from the Sunflower State so far this season, having played Kansas State and Wichita State. Nebraska still has upcoming games at Kansas (April 21) and vs. Kansas State (April 28).

First pitch from Haymarket Park is set for 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 Nebraska 11, North Dakota State 1 [7 inn.]

Mar. 13 Nebraska 6, Maine 5

Mar. 14 Nebraska 6, Maine 3

Mar. 14 Nebraska 8, Maine 7

Mar. 17 Nebraska 8, Wichita State 1

Mar. 18 Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1

Mar. 20 Michigan 2, Nebraska 1

Mar. 21 Nebraska 10, Michigan 0 [7 inn.]

Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5

Mar. 24 Nebraska 14, Kansas State 9

Mar. 27 Nebraska 6, Indiana 5

Mar. 28 Nebraska 12, Indiana 7

Mar. 29 Nebraska 12, Indiana 4

Mar. 31 Nebraska 6, Creighton 5

Apr. 4 Nebraska 8, Penn State 7

Apr. 4 Nebraska 13, Penn State 1 [7 inn.]

Apr. 5 Nebraska 8, Penn State 6

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.