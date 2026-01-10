Nebraska Comes Back at Purdue, Keeps Undefeated Run Alive

Nebraska men's basketball has been tested during its winning streak.

Top-10 opponents. Tough road environments. Cold shooting. But on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, the No. 10 Huskers got a new test: a 16-point deficit in the second half.

This came after Nebraska put together another brilliant start in a Big Ten Conference game, going up 14-7 just over six minutes into the game. But Indiana flipped the script and erased the deficit just five minutes later.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson makes a three-point basket over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Thanks to 15 points from Lamar Wilkerson, the Hoosiers led 39-30 at halftime. He continued to pour it on after the break, scoring seven of Indiana's first 10 points to put the home side up by 16.

But Nebraska is undefeated for a reason, and the experience and determination of the Huskers began to show.

Over the next five minutes, the Huskers put together a 20-4 run to tie the game. Indiana made just one shot during that stretch.

The Hoosiers reasserted themselves, getting the lead back to six points before back-to-back three-pointers from Pryce Sandfort and Jamarques Lawrence sparked a 16-1 run.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright and Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen look at each other during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana never got closer than six points the rest of the way, with Nebraska taking the 83-77 victory. The Huskers improved to 16-0 on the year and 5-0 in Big Ten play, while the Hoosiers fell to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the league.

The Hoosiers had been on a four-game winning streak, notching victories over Chicago State, Siena, Washington, and Maryland. The winning streak for the Huskers now sits at 20 games, going back to the run through the Las Vegas Crown to end last season.

Nebraska shot 48.3% for the game, making 14-of-34 three-pointers. Indiana made 46.4% of its shots, including 11-of-30 from downtown.

While Wilkerson finished with a game-high 32 points, the Huskers held him to 4-of-13 shooting in the second half.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel dunks the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Lawrence led the Husker attack with 27 points, including a 5-of-8 effort from deep. He added five rebounds and three assists.

Three other Huskers scored in double figures: Rienk Mast (13 points), Sandfort (12 points), and Braden Frager (11 points). Frager scored all of his points in the final six minutes of the game.

Nebraska returns home on Tuesday to host Oregon. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

