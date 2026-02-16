Nebraska Baseball Tops Grand Canyon for Best Start Since 2005

Nebraska baseball is out to its best start since 2005.

NU never trailed in a 9-1 win over Grand Canyon at the MLB Desert Invitational on Sunday. The Huskers improved to 3-0, while the Antelopes fell to 1-2.

3 up 3 down. 💥 pic.twitter.com/qsTAC30jCT — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 16, 2026

The last 3-0 start for the Huskers came during the last season to see the Big Red make the College World Series.

The Game

Gavin Blachowicz, originally slated to start Monday's game against Stanford, got the call on the bump against GCU. The sophomore had control issues, with multiple hit batters and a wild pitch, but he also kept the Antelopes off the board through three innings.

Nebraska left a pair of runners stranded in the opening frame before going down in order in the second. Will Jesske then elected to handle the offense himself, blasting a solo home run to left field.

Jesske BOMB! 💣



405-foot homer puts the Huskers up. pic.twitter.com/b1mpipcj1K — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 16, 2026

In the next inning, Max Buettenback scored on a wild pitch. Jesske then drove in Devin Nunez on a single up the middle before scoring himself on a Jett Buck sacrifice fly. That three-run inning put Nebraska up 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases. Antelope Tanner Jones smacked a sacrifice fly to left field, getting GCU on the board. Blachowicz then struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Neither team threatened until the bottom of the sixth inning. With Chase Olson now on the bump, Grand Canyon nearly had a productive two-out rally, getting back-to-back singles to move a runner to third. Olson closed that chance by striking out his third batter of the inning.

Nebraska blew the game open in the eighth inning. Buck singled through the left side to score both Jesske and Mac Moyer. Two batters later, Joshua Overbeek notched a two-RBI single before scoring on a Dylan Carey double. That gave NU a 9-1 advantage.

Everybody eats! 🍽️



Overbeek drives in 2 more runs for the Big Red. pic.twitter.com/fbJzL2754B — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 16, 2026

In the ninth inning, the Huskers went down 1-2-3 before the Antelopes were put away for good, stranding a runner in scoring position.

The Stats

Nebraska's pitchers allowed one earned run on four hits on Sunday.

Blachowicz was one out shy of earning the decision. He went 4.2 innings, allowing the only run of the game. He also gave up two hits, walked two, and struck out five.

Olson got the win for his 1.1 innings of work. He gave up two hits, did not issue a walk, and struck out three.

J'Shawn Unger and Jace Ziola handled the final 3.0 innings. The combined for three strikeouts and two walks.

Husker Nation never disappoints! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TUo9I9PPMR — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 16, 2026

The Huskers tallied 14 hits on the night, with five players posting multi-hit efforts.

Jesske led the way with a 3-for-3 outing. He also reached base on a walk in the sixth inning. He tied Overbeek with two RBI, trailing the three RBI by Buck.

Grand Canyon left eight runners on base, while Nebraska stranded 10.

What's Next

Nebraska closes out its stay at the MLB Desert Invitational on Monday against Stanford.



The Cardinal are 1-2 after beating No. 12 Arizona, 10-7, before losses to Michigan (7-6) and No. 12 Oregon State (3-2). In 2025, Stanford posted a 27-25 record.

Monday's game is set for a 2 p.m. CST first pitch. Colin Nowaczyk is expected to get the start for Nebraska. The contest will be streamed on MLB.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 vs. Stanford 2 p.m. MLB.com (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 vs. Louisville 3 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 vs. Kansas State 7 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 vs. Florida State 2:30 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 at Auburn SECN+

Feb. 28 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 1 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 3 vs. Omaha 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.

