No. 19 Nebraska Baseball Drops Weekend Series at No. 21 Oregon

A top-25 battle went against the Big Red this weekend.

No. 19 Nebraska baseball dropped its series at No. 21 Oregon, 2-1. NU won Saturday's game 5-4, but it was UO taking the opener, 7-6, and the finale, 5-4.

Oregon improved to 26-10 on the year and 10-5 in the Big Ten, while Nebraska fell to 27-9 overall and 12-3 in the league.

Including the midweek loss against Kansas, this is the first time Nebraska has lost three out of four games since February.

Game 1

Nebraska struck first on Friday. Mac Moyer doubled to right-center before scoring on a Dylan Carey single through the left side.

But it was the middle innings that would give Oregon the advantage.

A two-RBI double in the fourth inning put the Ducks up 2-1. After a Moyer home run tied the contest, Oregon got a two-run homer to retake the lead.

After a weather delay with the same run time as Toy Story 3, Oregon added three more runs on back-to-back homers in the sixth inning.

Nebraska rallied late. Carey launched a two-run home run to start a four-run eighth inning, cutting the deficit to 7-6.

In the ninth, the Huskers had runners on first and second with one out. After a fly-out, the runners moved up a base each on a wild pitch. But a fly ball to center field was caught to end the game.

Ty Horn didn't factor into the decision, going 4.0 innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits. He also walked four and struck out two.

Tucker Timmerman took the loss. He gave up a pair of earned runs over 1.1 innings. Braxton Stewart allowed three earned runs in 0.2 innings before Colin Nowaczyk and Kevin Mannell pitched clean seventh and eighth innings.

Game 2

Oregon got the jump on Saturday, plating five runs over the first three innings to build a 5-0 lead. This time, however, the middle innings favored Nebraska.

As 11 batters made their way to the plate, the Huskers tallied six runs and eight hits in the fourth inning alone. Case Sanderson, Carey, and Joshua Overbeek all launched home runs in the inning.

Nebraska added two more runs in the fifth inning. Another Sanderson homer tacked on two more in the eighth, making the lead 10-7.

But Oregon made the ninth interesting. After a double to left field pushed across a run, the tying run was at the plate with just one out. J'Shawn Unger then punched out the next two hitters to earn his seventh save of the year.

After Carson Jasa was lit up for five earned runs on six hits in just 3.2 innings, Caleb Clark stabilized the defense for the next 1.1 innings. He allowed just one run on one hit, striking out two, going on to earn the win.

Ryan Harrahill, Jalen Worthly, and Unger combined to allow just two more runs over the final four innings.

Game 3

Another tight contest opened with another Sanderson home run. The Huskers would add three more runs in the third inning.

After a pair of Oregon runs in the second inning, Cooper Katskee dominated the Duck batters to a 4-2 lead through five innings. Then came disaster in the sixth.

The second batter of the frame blasted a solo home run to right field. After a single to the hitter, Katskee was relieved by Grant Cleavinger. The senior promptly gave up a double and was replaced by Gavin Blachowicz.

Blachowicz struggled to get through the inning, throwing multiple wild pitches and issuing a walk. But he only gave up one hit, which scored a run. Ultimately, he stopped the bleeding with Nebraska down just one run.

In the ensuing Husker at-bat, tempers flared following a double play. An exchange at second base brought out both benches, with the umpires deciding to issue warnings to both teams.

Things are getting heated pic.twitter.com/WZA8rugqxL — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 12, 2026

In the top of the ninth inning, Rhett Stokes ripped a one-out double to right field. He would not get any further, with the next two Husker batters going down.

Katskee finished with six strikeouts and three walks over 5.1 innings of work. He gave up four earned runs on five hits.

Despite facing just the one batter, Cleavinger was handed the loss.

Big Ten Conference Standings

Nebraska entered the weekend sitting in second place in the Big Ten Conference. After a 1-2 series, the Huskers are still in that same spot, trailing undefeated UCLA at 18-0.

USC is holding tight to third, with a 13-5 record. Purdue and Oregon are next, at 12-6 and 10-5, respectively.

Ohio State is the only other team with a winning record in the league. The Buckeyes are 9-6.

Yes, six teams have winning records in Big Ten play. The other 11 teams are all under .500.

What's Next

Nebraska returns to Lincoln to host an in-state rivalry game with Creighton on Tuesday.

The Bluejays are 18-15 this season, including a sweep of Seton Hall this weekend. Less than two weeks ago, the Huskers won this matchup in Omaha, 6-5. The two teams will play a third time on May 12.

First pitch from Haymarket Park is set for 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 Nebraska 11, North Dakota State 1 [7 inn.]

Mar. 13 Nebraska 6, Maine 5

Mar. 14 Nebraska 6, Maine 3

Mar. 14 Nebraska 8, Maine 7

Mar. 17 Nebraska 8, Wichita State 1

Mar. 18 Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1

Mar. 20 Michigan 2, Nebraska 1

Mar. 21 Nebraska 10, Michigan 0 [7 inn.]

Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5

Mar. 24 Nebraska 14, Kansas State 9

Mar. 27 Nebraska 6, Indiana 5

Mar. 28 Nebraska 12, Indiana 7

Mar. 29 Nebraska 12, Indiana 4

Mar. 31 Nebraska 6, Creighton 5

Apr. 4 Nebraska 8, Penn State 7

Apr. 4 Nebraska 13, Penn State 1 [7 inn.]

Apr. 5 Nebraska 8, Penn State 6

Apr. 7 Kansas 5, Nebraska 3

Apr. 10 Oregon 7, Nebraska 6

Apr. 11 Nebraska 10, Oregon 8

Apr. 12 Oregon 5, Nebraska 4

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.