No. 25 Nebraska Baseball Completes Sweep of Iowa

A sweep for a sweep.

A week after dropping all three games at Ohio State, No. 25 Nebraska returned home to Haymarket Park to do the same to Iowa. The Huskers beat the Hawkeyes 10-0 (8 innings), 15-11, and 8-6.

Nebraska improved to 37-14 overall and 20-7 in the Big Ten Conference. Iowa fell to 29-21 on the year and 12-15 in the league.

5 Big Ten home series 🤝 5 sweeps. pic.twitter.com/z4Vu6S6XMT — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 10, 2026

Sunday's crowd was a season high of 7,948. That brought the three-game series total to 22,815, which is the most-ever for a Big Ten series in Lincoln. The weekend ranks third all-time for a league series at Haymarket Park.

Game 1

Carson Jasa spun a gem on Friday night, striking out nine Hawkeyes and allowing just two hits over 7.0 innings. Caleb Clark and Tucker Timmerman combined to finish off the Hawkeyes in the eighth inning.

The pitching got plenty of help from the offense. Nebraska scored in six of its eight chances to bat. The Huskers racked up 12 hits in the 10-0 win.

Max Buettenback, Dylan Carey, and Trey Fikes all smacked home runs. Joshua Overbeek had a team-high three RBI.

Game 2

Saturday needed more of a comeback effort as the two teams traded punches throughout the contest.

Will Jesske's grand slam helped Nebraska build a 7-0 lead through four innings. That gave the Huskers 17 unanswered runs in the series.

Nebraska designated hitter Will Jesske celebrates a home run as he rounds the bases against Iowa. | Nebraska Athletics

But Iowa wasn't going to get shut out again. The Hawkeyes scratched across one run in each of the next two innings. Iowa then got within striking distance with a four-spot in the seventh.

Despite closer J'Shawn Unger entering with two outs in the seventh, Iowa's offense was too much. Unger was chased off in the eighth. That frame saw Iowa post five more runs and take an 11-8 lead.

With Iowa's closer in the game to try and shut the door, Nebraska answered blow-for-blow.

Carey blasted a three-run homer to center field. Buettenback drove in Case Sanderson to take the lead. Mac Moyer and Fikes added some insurance with a pair of RBI singles.

Finger on the pulse. 💪 pic.twitter.com/oxd3HEa1si — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 9, 2026

The Huskers outhit the Hawkeyes, 16-13. Six Huskers tallied multi-hit efforts, led by the 3-for-5 with three RBI day from Carey. Jesske notched a team-high four RBI.

Game 3

Looking for a sweep, Nebraska needed to battle again.

Iowa struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first. Nebraska answered with five runs over the next three innings.

The Hawkeyes got a trio of runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. Two innings later, Carey doubled to right center to retake the lead with a pair of runs scoring. Drew Grego singled to bring in one more.

Over the final four innings against Colin Nowaczyk and Timmerman, Iowa managed just one run.

The Huskers notched 12 hits on the day, besting the eight from the Hawkeyes. Carey led Nebraska with two hits and two RBI.

Big Ten Conference Standings

Nebraska (20-7) remains in second in the Big Ten Conference standings, trailing UCLA's 26-1 mark. The Bruins have secured the league title and the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

NU is just ahead of USC (19-8). Oregon and Purdue are next, at 18-9 each. The top four seeds earn automatic berths in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

What's Next

The final week of the regular season is here, beginning with the final nonconference contest on Tuesday at Creighton.

Nebraska catcher Trey Fikes races for home against Iowa. | Nebraska Athletics

The Huskers and Bluejays have played twice already this season, with NU taking both games, 6-5 and 5-4, respectively. Creighton is currently 28-21 and coming off a 5-2 Sunday loss to Georgetown.

First pitch from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha is set for 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be televised on Nebraska Public Media

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 Nebraska 11, North Dakota State 1 [7 inn.]

Mar. 13 Nebraska 6, Maine 5

Mar. 14 Nebraska 6, Maine 3

Mar. 14 Nebraska 8, Maine 7

Mar. 17 Nebraska 8, Wichita State 1

Mar. 18 Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1

Mar. 20 Michigan 2, Nebraska 1

Mar. 21 Nebraska 10, Michigan 0 [7 inn.]

Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5

Mar. 24 Nebraska 14, Kansas State 9

Mar. 27 Nebraska 6, Indiana 5

Mar. 28 Nebraska 12, Indiana 7

Mar. 29 Nebraska 12, Indiana 4

Mar. 31 Nebraska 6, Creighton 5

Apr. 4 Nebraska 8, Penn State 7

Apr. 4 Nebraska 13, Penn State 1 [7 inn.]

Apr. 5 Nebraska 8, Penn State 6

Apr. 7 Kansas 5, Nebraska 3

Apr. 10 Oregon 7, Nebraska 6

Apr. 11 Nebraska 10, Oregon 8

Apr. 12 Oregon 5, Nebraska 4

Apr 14 Nebraska 5, Creighton 4

Apr. 17 Nebraska 8, USC 7 [10 inn.]

Apr. 18 Nebraska 12, USC 2 [7 inn.]

Apr. 19 Nebraska 16, USC 6 [8 inn.]

Apr. 21 Kansas 9, Nebraska 7

Apr. 24 Illinois 10, Nebraska 5

Apr. 25 Nebraska 12, Illinois 5

Apr. 26 Nebraska 3, Illinois 0

Apr. 28 Nebraska 7, Kansas State 6

May 1 Ohio State 2, Nebraska 1

May 2 Ohio State 7, Nebraska 3

May 3 Ohio State 10, Nebraska 1

May 8 Nebraska 10, Iowa 0 [8 inn.]

May 9 Nebraska 15, Iowa 11

May 10 Nebraska 8, Iowa 6

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.