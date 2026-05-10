No. 25 Nebraska pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Iowa 15-11 on Saturday afternoon at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The Huskers overcame an eighth-inning deficit with a big offensive surge in front of 7,773 fans, their largest home crowd since 2008 and the 22nd biggest in Hawks Field history. The energy in the stadium helped Nebraska clinch the series win.

With the win, the Huskers moved to 36-14 overall and 19-7 in Big Ten games, scoring 15 runs on 16 hits with just one error. Iowa dropped to 29-20 overall and 12-14 in the conference after putting up 11 runs on 13 hits in the high-scoring game.

Nebraska’s offense got contributions from up and down the lineup, with Dylan Carey coming through in a big way. The sophomore went 3-for-5 and hit a game-tying three-run homer during Nebraska’s seven-run eighth inning. His long shot to center field swung the momentum back to the Huskers after Iowa had taken the lead.

Will Jesske had a big day too, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and four RBI. Trey Fikes made an impact late, going 2-for-2 with two RBI after coming in during the eighth. Jeter Worthley went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, Mac Moyer had two hits and scored twice, and Drew Grego added two hits and an RBI. Max Buettenback came off the bench with a pinch-hit RBI single that put Nebraska ahead for good in the eighth.

Ty Horn started on the mound for Nebraska and held Iowa to just two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out six. Cooper Katskee and Jalen Worthley each got an out in relief, and J’Shawn Unger pitched an inning out of the bullpen. Colin Nowazyk picked up the win after getting the last out of the eighth, and Tucker Timmerman closed it out with a scoreless ninth.

Nebraska took control early, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first four innings. The Huskers broke the game open in the third with four runs, capped by Jesske’s grand slam that fired up the crowd. In the fourth, Worthley hit an RBI triple and another run scored on a wild pitch.

Iowa started to come back with solo home runs in the fifth and sixth, cutting Nebraska’s lead to 7-2. The Hawkeyes then rallied, scoring four runs in the seventh and five more in the eighth to take an 11-8 lead after being down by seven earlier.

Nebraska didn’t give up after losing the lead. Instead, the Huskers put together one of their best innings of the year, scoring seven runs on six hits in the bottom of the eighth to take back control. Hits from Moyer and Fikes set up Carey’s game-tying home run that made it 11-11 and got the crowd going again.

Nebraska kept it going. Buettenback came off the bench with a pinch-hit RBI single to put the Huskers up 12-11. Moyer added another RBI single, and Fikes finished the inning with a two-run single up the middle, stretching the lead to 15-11 heading into the ninth.

Timmerman came in to finish the game for Nebraska. He gave up a one-out single in the ninth but got the next two batters to secure the Huskers’ 15-11 win and clinch the series over Iowa in front of one of the biggest crowds in recent years.

Nebraska Baseball 2026 seniors from left to right: Lynden Bruegman, Jett Buck, Dylan Carey, Caleb Clark, Grant Cleavinger, Cole Kitchens, Kevin Mannell, Joshua Overbeek, Rhett Stokes, and Jalen Worthley. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes (9) and Dylan Carey (15) shake hands before game two agasint Iowa. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn pitched six innings and gave up just two runs are four hits. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego catches a fly ball in right field. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson celebrates a double. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek points to the dugout after a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn pumps his fist after a successful pickoff at first base. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey went to 2-for-5 at the plate on Saturday agasint the Hawkeyes. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson tosses his bat after a walk. | Amarillo Mullen

Will Jesske rounds the bases after his third inning grand slam. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes throws the ball to first for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley celebrates a triple to score Moyer in the fourth. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska's Jeter Worthley slides home safely on a wild pitch. | Amarillo Mullen

Jalen Worthley sends a pitch in the seventh inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego makes contact on a pitch for a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego went 2-for-5 at the plate. | Amarillo Mullen

Will Jesske was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego slides home on a sac fly from Buck. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey celebrates a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth. | Amarillo Mullen

Max Buettenback (left) celebrates a scoring a run after a pinch-hit go-ahead RBI single. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson catches a groundout at first. | Amarillo Mullen

Tucker TImmerman (left) and Trey Fikes (right) shake hands after closing out Nebraska's 15-11 win. | Amarillo Mullen