Oregon Routs Nebraska in Big Ten Baseball Tournament Semifinals

OMAHA — The back-to-back Big Ten Baseball Tournament champions have been eliminated.

Oregon routed Nebraska in the semifinals at Charles Schwab Field on Saturday, 7-0. The Ducks improved to 40-15 while the Huskers fell to 42-15.

This was the first time all season that the Huskers were shut out. The loss also ended Nebraska's eight-game win streak, as well as the chance at a third straight league tournament title.

Oregon advances to Sunday's championship game against the top seed and No. 1 team in the nation, UCLA. The Bruins got a walk-off three-run home run to top USC 7-5 earlier in the day.

The Game

Oregon struck right away, taking advantage of a leadoff double. Second baseman Ryan Cooney moved up 60 feet on a groundout before scoring on another groundout.

No. 3 @oregonbaseball gets on the board in the first inning 🦆



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/PYg8JrarGD — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 24, 2026

Nebraska didn't threaten in the bottom half, and neither team found a run over the next two innings.

In the top of the fourth, the long ball, a specialty of this Duck team, gave Oregon a 2-0 lead. Maddox Maloney launched the first pitch of the at-bat over the left field wall.

Molony mashes 💥



Maddox Molony goes deep to extend @oregonbaseball's lead.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/WD3LfLq4co — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 24, 2026

The Huskers got their first baserunner of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jeter Worthley worked a one-out walk to get aboard. Dylan Carey then made it on the same way. But Case Sanderson flew out to centerfield before Drew Grego went down swinging, stranding the pair of runners.

The next half inning saw Oregon go deep again, this time from right fielder Angel Laya. However, that was again the only damage done as Gavin Blachowicz notched his ninth strikeout through 5.0 innings of work.

The freshman's got 14 of 'em 💥



Angel Laya's latest HR gives @oregonbaseball a 3-0 lead over Nebraska.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/Fra7UiMtaP — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 24, 2026

Will Jesske made it to second after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth. Jett Buck notched the first hit of the game for the Big Red, moving Jesske up to third and putting runners at the corners and one out. Rhett Stokes then tried to get down a bunt, but it stayed in the air all the way to the first baseman. Mac Moyer followed up with a groundout to end the inning.

Cooper Katskee replaced Blachowicz to open the sixth inning. Katskee allowed a two-out single, but stranded him with his first strikeout.

Worthley led the home half of the sixth off with a double that curled down the right field line. A line drive from Carey was caught by the Duck shortstop and quickly flipped to second for a double play to end the immediate threat. The ninth strikeout of the game for Will Sanford sent the game to the seventh inning with Oregon up 3-0.

Nebraska catcher Jeter Worthley turns for second to get a leadoff double in the sixth inning of the Big Ten semifinals against Oregon. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

With two outs and runners on first and second, Oregon extended the lead with a two-run triple from third baseman Drew Smith. First baseman Brayden Jaksa then added two more with a home run into the Nebraska bullpen, which is where Colin Nowaczyk ran out of to replace Katskee. Nowaczyk immediately induced a groundout to send the game into the seventh-inning stretch.

That some nice two-strike hitting 💥@oregonbaseball's Drew Smith goes the other way for a two-run triple.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/2ZDsIloxAs — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 24, 2026

Taylor Bradley took over for Sanford to start the bottom of the seventh. Bradley promptly worked a 1-2-3 frame.

While Nowaczyk got out of the seventh inning on just two pitches, he was replaced by Tucker Timmerman to start the eighth. Timmerman put the Ducks down in order on a trio of fly balls, two in foul territory.

With Pryce Bender in to pitch, Oregon added one more to make the difference 8-0.

Luke Morgan took the hill for the Ducks in the ninth inning. Morgan did allow a one-out hit to Sanderson, but pinch-hitter Max Buettenback hit into a double play to end the game.

The Stats

Sanford took the win for Oregon. His final line was 6.0 innings, zero runs, two hits, three walks, and nine strikeouts.

Blachowicz took the loss. He finished with three runs, all earned, on six hits, one walk, and nine strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

The Ducks notched 10 hits on the night, outpacing the four managed by the Huskers. Oregon lifted three home runs, pushing their season total to 100.

The teams stranded five runners each.

Video Analysis

Ross Benes and former Husker Joe Simokaitis recap Nebraska's game against Oregon and look ahead to the NCAA Tournament.

What's Next

Nebraska's résumé is now complete. The NCAA will reveal host sites for regionals on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CDT on social media. The Huskers are expected to be among those 16 teams hosting the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

The full field and pairings will be announced on Monday. The Selection Show will air at 11 a.m. CDT on ESPN2.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 Nebraska 11, North Dakota State 1 [7 inn.]

Mar. 13 Nebraska 6, Maine 5

Mar. 14 Nebraska 6, Maine 3

Mar. 14 Nebraska 8, Maine 7

Mar. 17 Nebraska 8, Wichita State 1

Mar. 18 Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1

Mar. 20 Michigan 2, Nebraska 1

Mar. 21 Nebraska 10, Michigan 0 [7 inn.]

Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5

Mar. 24 Nebraska 14, Kansas State 9

Mar. 27 Nebraska 6, Indiana 5

Mar. 28 Nebraska 12, Indiana 7

Mar. 29 Nebraska 12, Indiana 4

Mar. 31 Nebraska 6, Creighton 5

Apr. 4 Nebraska 8, Penn State 7

Apr. 4 Nebraska 13, Penn State 1 [7 inn.]

Apr. 5 Nebraska 8, Penn State 6

Apr. 7 Kansas 5, Nebraska 3

Apr. 10 Oregon 7, Nebraska 6

Apr. 11 Nebraska 10, Oregon 8

Apr. 12 Oregon 5, Nebraska 4

Apr 14 Nebraska 5, Creighton 4

Apr. 17 Nebraska 8, USC 7 [10 inn.]

Apr. 18 Nebraska 12, USC 2 [7 inn.]

Apr. 19 Nebraska 16, USC 6 [8 inn.]

Apr. 21 Kansas 9, Nebraska 7

Apr. 24 Illinois 10, Nebraska 5

Apr. 25 Nebraska 12, Illinois 5

Apr. 26 Nebraska 3, Illinois 0

Apr. 28 Nebraska 7, Kansas State 6

May 1 Ohio State 2, Nebraska 1

May 2 Ohio State 7, Nebraska 3

May 3 Ohio State 10, Nebraska 1

May 8 Nebraska 10, Iowa 0 [8 inn.]

May 9 Nebraska 15, Iowa 11

May 10 Nebraska 8, Iowa 6

May 12 Nebraska 8, Creighton 4

May 14 Nebraska 12, Minnesota 7

May 15 Nebraska 7, Minnesota 6

May 16 Nebraska 14, Minnesota 11

May 22 Nebraska 6, Michigan 4 (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

May 23 Oregon 8, Nebraska 0 (Big Ten Tournament Semifinals)

Home games are bolded. All times central.