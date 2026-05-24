Gallery: Huskers Shutout By Oregon, End Big Ten Tournament Run

Nebraska’s 2026 Big Ten Tournament run came to an end Saturday night with an 8-0 loss to Oregon in the semifinals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Nebraska entered the semifinal with momentum after beating Michigan, but couldn’t keep up that offensive performance against Oregon. The Huskers had just four hits and were shut out for the first time in the tournament. Oregon, meanwhile, collected ten hits and steadily increased its lead.

Four Huskers each had a hit. Jeter Worthley had the team’s only extra-base hit, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Case Sanderson went 1-for-4, while Jett Buck and Rhett Stokes each added a hit. Nebraska struggled to put pressure on Oregon’s pitchers and struck out 12 times.

Oregon pitchers Will Sanford, Tanner Bradley, and Luke Morgan controlled the game from start to finish. Sanford pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out nine. Bradley came in for two innings of relief plus struck three out. Morgan closed the ninth. Together, they gave up only four hits and three walks.

Although the final score was lopsided, Nebraska starter Gavin Blachowicz pitched well through the first five innings. He struck out nine Oregon batters and walked only one. Blachowicz allowed three runs on six hits but kept Nebraska in the game early. Despite his strong outing, he took the loss and is now 4-3 this season.

Oregon got off to a strong start, hitting a leadoff double to left-center and scoring the first run on an RBI groundout to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Nebraska stayed within reach for several innings, even though the offense struggled. Oregon pulled ahead with solo home runs from Angel Laya in the fourth and Brayden Jaksa in the fifth, making it 3-0 heading into the late innings. Oregon then broke the game open in the seventh with a big rally. Drew Smith hit a two-run double, and Jaksa added a two-run homer later in the inning. That four-run frame turned a close game into a commanding 7-0 lead for the Ducks.

Nebraska turned to its bullpen to try to slow Oregon. Cooper Katskee pitched 1.2 innings and allowed four runs. Colin Nowaczyk retired the only batter he faced. Tucker Timmerman threw a scoreless eighth with three strikeouts, and Pryce Bender pitched the ninth.

Oregon added their final run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Smith, capping off a strong performance. The Ducks finished with eight runs, 10 hits, no errors, and left just five runners on base.

Nebraska ended the night with a 42-15 record, falling just short of the championship game in the Big Ten Tournament. Despite the loss, the Huskers now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament as they wait to find out where they will play next.

Starting pitcher Gavin Blachowicz (50) and starting catcher Jeter Worthley walk out from the bullpen to face Oregon in the semifinals. | Amarillo Mullen

Gavin Blachowicz struck out nine Oregon batters in six innings. | Amarillo Mullen

Gavin Blachowicz pumps his fist after a scoreless Oregon frame. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer catches an flyout in center field. | Amarillo Mullen

Gavin Blachowicz celebrates an inning-ending double play. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers faceoff against Oregon Saturday evening in Omaha. | Amarillo Mullen

Cooper Katskee replaced Blachowicz on the mound in the seventh. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek makes a play at third base. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley (0) slides into second base for a double. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley celebrates his double, which was Nebraska's only extra-base hit of the game. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey readies a throw to first for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson catches the ball in foul ground. | Amarillo Mullen

Tucker TImmerman pitched a scoreless top of the eighth. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes makes contact with a pitch for a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Pryce Bender was Nebraska's final pitcher in the ninth inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego catches a flyout in right field. | Amarillo Mullen