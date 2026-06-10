Fred Hoiberg opens up like never before in this exclusive interview with Adam Carriker, starting with divulging that Tom Osborne offered him (as a QB) a scholarship out of high school. Then Nebraska's basketball coach explains the seven-year process his Huskers took to win two NCAA Tournament games, losing to Iowa, what the Huskers are doing now and how good Nebraska can be next season.



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.

Synopsis

Adam Carriker interviews Fred Hoiberg for one of his most candid interviews so far, with Hoiberg opening up about his basketball journey, the current state of Husker basketball, and what Nebraska fans can expect in the near future.

Hoiberg begins with stories centered around his upbringing in Iowa, including his lifelong passion for Iowa State basketball, and a surprising fact that renowned Husker football coach Tom Osborne once offered him a scholarship to play quarterback for Nebraska. Hoiberg also discusses earning his nickname “The Mayor” when he played, and how he received write-in votes during a mayoral election.

The conversation then turns to Hoiberg’s amazing basketball career. From being a star player at Iowa State, to playing in the NBA, to working in one of the NBA’s front offices, and eventually becoming a head coach, Hoiberg deep-dives into how each experience has shaped his leadership and prepared him for his eighth season of leading Husker basketball. He shares lessons learned from some of the top players, coaches, and executives in the game, and how lessons he learned from them influenced the way he runs the Nebraska basketball program today.

Hoiberg also provides a behind-the-scenes perspective of the Huskers’ rebuild, recounting the state of the program when he arrived in 2019, and the seven-year process that led the Huskers to an extraordinary number of successes, from winning NCAA Tournament games to capturing The Crown tournament championship. Hoiberg calls the past season one of the most enjoyable that he’s coached because of the team’s toughness, leadership, and player-driven culture.

The coach and Adam also discuss some of the largest topics in modern college athletics, including NIL, the transfer portal, program budgets, and the expanding influence of agents. Hoiberg describes what he looks for when building a roster, and why specific traits such as leadership, selflessness, and clearly defined roles are more paramount than ever.

As he looks ahead to this upcoming season, Hoiberg outlines the standards the Huskers must uphold if they want to continue this forward momentum. He stresses the importance of being accountable, how removing distractions is vital to success, and how forming a culture where no individual is more important than the team goes without question. Hoiberg also discusses one of the most valuable lessons he learned from NBA legend Reggie Miller about being emotionally stable and facing both success and hardship.

The interview closes with an honest conversation about Nebraska’s devastating season-ending loss to Iowa, how the team has turned that disappointment into motivation, a detailed person-by-person breakdown of the 2026 roster, as well as answers to questions previously submitted by fans.



This interview reveals a side of Fred Hoiberg that no fan has ever seen or heard before.

Program order

00:00 Intro

Intro 00:53 Fred Hoiberg Introduction

Fred Hoiberg Introduction 01:03 Fred Hoiberg's Basketball Background

Fred Hoiberg's Basketball Background 02:11 Iowa State Basketball & Tom Osborne

Iowa State Basketball & Tom Osborne 03:40 The Story Behind "The Mayor" Nickname

The Story Behind "The Mayor" Nickname 05:37 Playing, Coaching & NBA Front Office Experience

Playing, Coaching & NBA Front Office Experience 11:33 Rebuilding Nebraska Basketball in 2019

Rebuilding Nebraska Basketball in 2019 13:03 Winning The Crown Tournament

Winning The Crown Tournament 13:58 NIL, Budgets & Managing a College Program

NIL, Budgets & Managing a College Program 15:00 Finding Unselfish Players & Team Leaders

Finding Unselfish Players & Team Leaders 16:20 How Agents Impact College Basketball

How Agents Impact College Basketball 17:14 Building on Nebraska's Momentum

Building on Nebraska's Momentum 19:00 Reggie Miller's Advice for Success

Reggie Miller's Advice for Success 19:24 Discussing the Season-Ending Iowa Loss

Discussing the Season-Ending Iowa Loss 22:38 Nebraska Basketball 2026 Roster Breakdown

Nebraska Basketball 2026 Roster Breakdown 27:00 Fan Q&A

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