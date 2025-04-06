Nebraska Claims $300K, Wins College Basketball Crown on Second-Half Comeback Over UCF
Crown them!
On the back of a 24-3 second-half run, Nebraska men's basketball won the inaugural College Basketball Crown championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, 77-66, over UCF. The Huskers finish their season at 21-14 while the Knights close at 20-17.
With the win, Nebraska wins $300,000 in prize money that will be distributed to the team via NIL packages. UCF claims $100,000 as the runner-up.
The Huskers used hot shooting to storm out to a 12-point lead with 12:21 to go in the first half. But from there, the momentum shifted to the Knights.
UCF closed out the half on a 9-2 run to tie the game. The second half began with a 14-0 run.
Then, the Big Red took over.
Juwan Gary, back in the game after having to exit with a head injury from taking an elbow to the dome, scored nine of Nebraska's next 11 points as part of a 23-3 run to go up and stay there.
Brice Williams made six free throws in the final 70 seconds to stop any chance of UCF putting together a last-minute run.
The Huskers shot 47.5% for the game, including 9-of-21 from 3. The Knights shot 39.7%, making 7-of-29 from deep.
Connor Essegian and Williams finished with a team-high 21 points each. Williams passes James Palmer Jr. for the single-season scoring record.
Gary, who scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, was named King of the Crown (MVP).
The win means the Huskers went undefeated west of the Rocky Mountains during the 2024-25 season. Besides the 4-0 week in Las Vegas, the Big Red also went 3-0 at the Diamondhead Classic in Hawai'i and won road games at Oregon and Washington.
Nebraska had not won a postseason event since the 1996 NIT. That is NU's only previous appearance in a final.
All-Tournament Team
- Juwan Gary, Nebraska (MVP)
- Brice Williams, Nebraska
- Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
- Eric Dixon, Villanova
- Darius Johnson, UCF
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.