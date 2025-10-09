Alexis Markowski’s Exit Puts Pressure on Nebraska Women’s Basketball Roster
As the Nebraska women’s basketball team gears up for the 2025–26 campaign, they’ll do so without one of their most iconic players, Alexis Markowski. Even though she left behind a legacy, there is a significant void in the frontcourt.
Alexis Markowski’s Departure Leaves a Big Void
Nebraska wrapped up last season with a 21–12 record and 10–8 in Big Ten play. The team was performing solidly through the regular season before a tough exit in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Louisville 63–58.
Despite a late rally, Nebraska couldn’t overcome the deficit, with Markowski and freshman point guard Britt Prince combining for 26 points. The Huskers shot 23-of-52 from the field, 8-of-20 from three, and 4-of-8 at the line.
Markowski’s mark on Husker basketball is undeniable. The Lincoln Pius X product became the first four-time All-Big Ten selection in school history. She began her career as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2021).
She closed out her senior season averaging 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the floor. Her name now fills numerous pages in the Nebraska record books, and her consistency on both ends of the court made her a cornerstone for Amy Williams’ program.
Without her presence in the paint, Nebraska’s offense and rebounding strategies will have to adjust.
The 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Natalie Potts, is the most anticipated returner. The 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore was playing at an elite, all-conference level before suffering a season-ending knee injury early in the 2024–25 campaign.
In her first four games as a sophomore, she was averaging a team-best 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds. Meanwhile, she showcased an incredible efficiency, shooting nearly 70% from the field and an exceptional 72.7% from three-point range.
Nebraska’s offseason addition, Eliza Maupin, provides immediate experience and defensive depth at the forward/center spot. In three seasons with the Wildcats, she was an effective interior presence. The athlete converted 62.3% of her field goals. In her junior season, she averaged 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while setting career highs in assists (29) and blocks (17).
Junior Jessica Petrie, the Australian National Program member, proved capable. She averaged 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 33 games with 23 starts. Petrie showed a flair for clutch play and efficiency, notably averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in the Big Ten Tournament. With that, she delivered a 63.2% shot from the field.
Petra Bozan enters her sophomore year, having played both forward and center. As a freshman, she averaged 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 51.8% from the field.
Amiah Hargrove is a true versatile sophomore player who can slide between the guard and forward spots. Hargrove enters her sophomore season with a unique blend of size, athleticism, and shooting ability. She averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in her freshman campaign while shooting an impressive 48.5% from three-point range.
Britt Prince Steps Into a Leadership Role
The Huskers are fortunate to have several key returners ready to shoulder more responsibility, led by Prince. She is the homegrown star who turned heads as a freshman. Prince’s poise and elite playmaking earned her All-Big Ten honorable mention and the Nebraska Female Freshman Athlete of the Year award.
Coach Amy Williams noted that the team’s new graduate assistant, Marissa Kastanek, has been instrumental in Prince’s development. A former NC State standout and international pro, Kastanek often challenges Prince to daily one-on-one battles. That mentorship could prove crucial as Prince takes command of the floor and sets the tone for the new-look Huskers.
Guard Callin Hake enters her final season looking to finish strong. She earned praise from teammates and coaches alike for her steady leadership and positive influence in the locker room. Last season, she ranked second on the team in three-point attempts (109).
Now entering her 10th season as head coach, Williams holds a 158–123 record at Nebraska. She’s led the Huskers to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and aims to build on that foundation. Nebraska added five players in the offseason, including four transfers, to bolster depth and experience.
The Huskers will tip off the 2025–26 season with an exhibition game vs. Mount Marty on October 24 at 8 p.m. CDT at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They will be setting the stage for a season of change and opportunity in Lincoln.
