Big Ten Basketball Tournament Seeding Scenarios for Every Team

Welcome to the final week of the Big Ten Conference's regular season.

The league tournament is set for next week in Chicago. Unlike last year, when three teams did not get to participate, all 18 programs will make the event.

With everyone having two games left to play, here are the seeding scenarios for every team.

Michigan 17-1

Ceiling: 1

1 Floor: 1

1 Most Likely: 1

1 Remaining Games: Thursday at Iowa, Sunday vs. Michigan State

The Wolverines clinched the regular season title and the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament this past week. They're also expected to be the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Nebraska 14-4

Ceiling: 2

2 Floor: 5

5 Most Likely: 2

2 Remaining Games: Tuesday at UCLA, Sunday vs. Iowa

Not just fighting for a 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers are in contention for that same spot in the NCAA Tournament. But standing in their way is a UCLA team that has just one loss at home all year and an Iowa squad that upset the Big Red in Iowa City last month.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Michigan State 14-4

Ceiling: 2

2 Floor: 5

5 Most Likely: 3

3 Remaining Games: Thursday vs. Rutgers, Sunday at Michigan

Closing the schedule with a road trip to the top team in the league and the national title favorite is one thing; that opponent being your in-state rival is another. The Spartans will be chanting "January, February, Izzo" in hopes of knocking off the Wolverines to take that momentum into the league and NCAA tournaments.

Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo talks with Jeremy Fears Jr. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois 13-5

Ceiling: 2

2 Floor: 7

7 Most Likely: 4

4 Remaining Games: Tuesday vs. Oregon, Sunday at Maryland

Once in contention for an NCAA Tournament 1 seed, the Illinois have lost back-to-back games and four out of six. Three of those losses came in overtime. Still, expect Illinois to roll in these final two games against overmatched opponents.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Purdue 12-6

Ceiling: 3

3 Floor: 8

8 Most Likely: 5

5 Remaining Games: Wednesday at Northwestern, Saturday vs. Wisconsin

Preseason expectations have returned for the Boilermakers, who have shot up to as high as the 2-line in the NCAA Tournament from a number of bracketologists. Unfortunately, back-to-back losses and dropping three out of four have cooled some of the momentum, but a triple bye in Indianapolis and a top four seed for March Madness are both still on the table.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Wisconsin 12-6

Ceiling: 3

3 Floor: 7

7 Most Likely: 6

6 Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. Maryland, Saturday at Purdue

The Badgers have shown themselves to be as good as anyone in the league, with back-to-back wins over Illinois and Michigan State in February. However, they've also had a 30-point loss to Nebraska from December and an 85-71 clunker at Oregon last week.

Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

UCLA 11-7

Ceiling: 4

4 Floor: 9

9 Most Likely: 7

7 Remaining Games: Tuesday vs. Nebraska, Saturday at USC

Mick Cronin might be on to something with his constant complaining about travel. The Bruins have just three conference wins in two seasons outside of the Pacific Time Zone. Luckily for Cronin and UCLA, these last two games are both in Los Angeles.

UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Iowa 10-8

Ceiling: 7

7 Floor: 9

9 Most Likely: 9

9 Remaining Games: Thursday vs. Michigan, Sunday at Nebraska

Perhaps no final week is tougher than what the Hawkeyes are facing: the current top two teams in the league, including the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oh yeah, the regular-season finale is a road rivalry game.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Ohio Sate 10-8

Ceiling: 6

6 Floor: 10

10 Most Likely: 7

7 Remaining Games: Wednesday at Penn State, Saturday vs. Indiana

The bubble Buckeyes need to make some noise over the next two weeks to try to sneak into the Big Dance. Fortunately, they'll face an outmatched Penn State squad before getting Indiana at home, where Ohio State is 13-3 on the year.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Indiana 8-10

Ceiling: 9

9 Floor: 13

13 Most Likely: 10

10 Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. Minnesota, Saturday at Ohio State

Curt Cignetti's football national title didn't help spur campus success, but the basketball Hoosiers still have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. Getting the Gophers at home is helpful, but a road trip to Columbus could either be a boost to the bubble resume or the final nail in the coffin for March Madness.

Indiana's Conor Enright | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC 7-11

Ceiling: 10

10 Floor: 15

15 Most Likely: 11

11 Remaining Games: Wednesday at Washington, Saturday vs. UCLA

What a mess in LA. The Trojans led Nebraska at halftime on Saturday, but got blown out after Chad Baker-Mazara decided to spend the second half sitting with the crowd. He and his 18.6 points per game are now off the team, along with the likelihood of making the Big Dance.

Southern California head coach Eric Musselman | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Minnesota 7-11

Ceiling: 10

10 Floor: 14

14 Most Likely: 12

12 Remaining Games: Wednesday at Indiana, Saturday vs. Northwestern

Not just anyone can win at the Barn, and that has helped the Gophers to 12 of their 14 wins on the year. They'll get one more home game on Saturday, but a road trip to Indiana first isn't a likely victory.

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Bobby Durkin | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Washington 6-12

Ceiling: 10

10 Floor: 16

16 Most Likely: 11

11 Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. USC, Saturday at Oregon

The good news is that the Huskies won't have to leave the Pacific Northwest for this final week. The bad news is this team isn't very good. Washington will have a chance in both of these games, though, which could get them a bye to the second day of the Big Ten Tournament.

Washington Huskies head coach Danny Sprinkle | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rutgers 5-13

Ceiling: 13

13 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 14

14 Remaining Games: Thursday at Michigan State, Sunday vs. Penn State

No amount of One Piece trading card promotional nights could help right the ship in Piscataway. Thursday in East Lansing could get ugly before a much easier regular-season finale back home.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Northwestern 5-13

Ceiling: 12

12 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 15

15 Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. Purdue, Saturday at Minnesota

Having one of the nation's top scorers in Nick Martinelli wasn't enough to give the Wildcats a successful year, but a three-game win streak heading into Senior Day against the Boilermakers could make for some late-season fireworks.

Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli | David Banks-Imagn Images

Oregon 4-14

Ceiling: 13

13 Floor: 18

18 Most Likely: 16

16 Remaining Games: Tuesday at Illinois, Saturday vs. Washington

Dana Altman and Oregon had won at least 20 games every year since he was brought on in 2010-11. That includes a 25-10 mark, with 12 league wins, in their first year in the Big Ten. Not this year, though. The Ducks are just hoping to not be the worst team in the conference when the week is up, which is a tall task with the Illini up first.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman | David Banks-Imagn Images

Maryland 4-14

Ceiling: 13

13 Floor: 18

18 Most Likely: 17

17 Remaining Games: Wednesday at Wisconsin, Sunday vs. Illinois

The Terrapins may have a contending case with the Hawkeyes for the most difficult final week. The Badgers have been hotter over the past month than in December and January, and Illinois is fighting for a top-three seed in both the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Maryland Terrapins forward Solomon Washington | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Penn State 3-15

Ceiling: 15

15 Floor: 18

18 Most Likely: 18

18 Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. Ohio State, Sunday at Rutgers

Weirdly, the Nittany Lions showed some life in a Saturday win over Iowa. That's not likely to change how this 12-17 team approaches the Buckeyes and a trip to New Jersey, but there is potential to not finish dead last in the league.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades shares a moment with guard Kayden Mingo (4) and forward Josh Reed (10). | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

All times central

March 10

16 vs. 17 4 p.m.

15 vs. 18

March 11

9 vs. 16/17 11 a.m.

12 vs. 13

10 vs. 15/18 5:30 p.m.

11 vs. 14

March 12

8 vs. 9/16/17 11 a.m.

5 vs. 12/13

7 vs. 10/15/18 5:30 p.m.

6 vs. 11/14

March 13

1 vs. 8/9/16/17 11 a.m.

4 vs. 5/12/13

2 vs. 7/10/15/18 5:30 p.m.

3 vs. 6/11/14

March 14

Semifinal 1 12 p.m.

Semifinal 2

March 15