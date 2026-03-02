Big Ten Basketball Tournament Seeding Scenarios for Every Team
Welcome to the final week of the Big Ten Conference's regular season.
The league tournament is set for next week in Chicago. Unlike last year, when three teams did not get to participate, all 18 programs will make the event.
With everyone having two games left to play, here are the seeding scenarios for every team.
- Michigan 17-1
- Nebraska 14-4
- Michigan State 14-4
- Illinois 13-5
- Purdue 12-6
- Wisconsin 12-6
- UCLA 11-7
- Iowa 10-8
- Ohio Sate 10-8
- Indiana 8-10
- USC 7-11
- Minnesota 7-11
- Washington 6-12
- Rutgers 5-13
- Northwestern 5-13
- Oregon 4-14
- Maryland 4-14
- Penn State 3-15
- Big Ten Tournament Schedule
Michigan 17-1
- Ceiling: 1
- Floor: 1
- Most Likely: 1
- Remaining Games: Thursday at Iowa, Sunday vs. Michigan State
The Wolverines clinched the regular season title and the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament this past week. They're also expected to be the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska 14-4
- Ceiling: 2
- Floor: 5
- Most Likely: 2
- Remaining Games: Tuesday at UCLA, Sunday vs. Iowa
Not just fighting for a 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers are in contention for that same spot in the NCAA Tournament. But standing in their way is a UCLA team that has just one loss at home all year and an Iowa squad that upset the Big Red in Iowa City last month.
Michigan State 14-4
- Ceiling: 2
- Floor: 5
- Most Likely: 3
- Remaining Games: Thursday vs. Rutgers, Sunday at Michigan
Closing the schedule with a road trip to the top team in the league and the national title favorite is one thing; that opponent being your in-state rival is another. The Spartans will be chanting "January, February, Izzo" in hopes of knocking off the Wolverines to take that momentum into the league and NCAA tournaments.
Illinois 13-5
- Ceiling: 2
- Floor: 7
- Most Likely: 4
- Remaining Games: Tuesday vs. Oregon, Sunday at Maryland
Once in contention for an NCAA Tournament 1 seed, the Illinois have lost back-to-back games and four out of six. Three of those losses came in overtime. Still, expect Illinois to roll in these final two games against overmatched opponents.
Purdue 12-6
- Ceiling: 3
- Floor: 8
- Most Likely: 5
- Remaining Games: Wednesday at Northwestern, Saturday vs. Wisconsin
Preseason expectations have returned for the Boilermakers, who have shot up to as high as the 2-line in the NCAA Tournament from a number of bracketologists. Unfortunately, back-to-back losses and dropping three out of four have cooled some of the momentum, but a triple bye in Indianapolis and a top four seed for March Madness are both still on the table.
Wisconsin 12-6
- Ceiling: 3
- Floor: 7
- Most Likely: 6
- Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. Maryland, Saturday at Purdue
The Badgers have shown themselves to be as good as anyone in the league, with back-to-back wins over Illinois and Michigan State in February. However, they've also had a 30-point loss to Nebraska from December and an 85-71 clunker at Oregon last week.
UCLA 11-7
- Ceiling: 4
- Floor: 9
- Most Likely: 7
- Remaining Games: Tuesday vs. Nebraska, Saturday at USC
Mick Cronin might be on to something with his constant complaining about travel. The Bruins have just three conference wins in two seasons outside of the Pacific Time Zone. Luckily for Cronin and UCLA, these last two games are both in Los Angeles.
Iowa 10-8
- Ceiling: 7
- Floor: 9
- Most Likely: 9
- Remaining Games: Thursday vs. Michigan, Sunday at Nebraska
Perhaps no final week is tougher than what the Hawkeyes are facing: the current top two teams in the league, including the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oh yeah, the regular-season finale is a road rivalry game.
Ohio Sate 10-8
- Ceiling: 6
- Floor: 10
- Most Likely: 7
- Remaining Games: Wednesday at Penn State, Saturday vs. Indiana
The bubble Buckeyes need to make some noise over the next two weeks to try to sneak into the Big Dance. Fortunately, they'll face an outmatched Penn State squad before getting Indiana at home, where Ohio State is 13-3 on the year.
Indiana 8-10
- Ceiling: 9
- Floor: 13
- Most Likely: 10
- Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. Minnesota, Saturday at Ohio State
Curt Cignetti's football national title didn't help spur campus success, but the basketball Hoosiers still have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. Getting the Gophers at home is helpful, but a road trip to Columbus could either be a boost to the bubble resume or the final nail in the coffin for March Madness.
USC 7-11
- Ceiling: 10
- Floor: 15
- Most Likely: 11
- Remaining Games: Wednesday at Washington, Saturday vs. UCLA
What a mess in LA. The Trojans led Nebraska at halftime on Saturday, but got blown out after Chad Baker-Mazara decided to spend the second half sitting with the crowd. He and his 18.6 points per game are now off the team, along with the likelihood of making the Big Dance.
Minnesota 7-11
- Ceiling: 10
- Floor: 14
- Most Likely: 12
- Remaining Games: Wednesday at Indiana, Saturday vs. Northwestern
Not just anyone can win at the Barn, and that has helped the Gophers to 12 of their 14 wins on the year. They'll get one more home game on Saturday, but a road trip to Indiana first isn't a likely victory.
Washington 6-12
- Ceiling: 10
- Floor: 16
- Most Likely: 11
- Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. USC, Saturday at Oregon
The good news is that the Huskies won't have to leave the Pacific Northwest for this final week. The bad news is this team isn't very good. Washington will have a chance in both of these games, though, which could get them a bye to the second day of the Big Ten Tournament.
Rutgers 5-13
- Ceiling: 13
- Floor: 17
- Most Likely: 14
- Remaining Games: Thursday at Michigan State, Sunday vs. Penn State
No amount of One Piece trading card promotional nights could help right the ship in Piscataway. Thursday in East Lansing could get ugly before a much easier regular-season finale back home.
Northwestern 5-13
- Ceiling: 12
- Floor: 17
- Most Likely: 15
- Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. Purdue, Saturday at Minnesota
Having one of the nation's top scorers in Nick Martinelli wasn't enough to give the Wildcats a successful year, but a three-game win streak heading into Senior Day against the Boilermakers could make for some late-season fireworks.
Oregon 4-14
- Ceiling: 13
- Floor: 18
- Most Likely: 16
- Remaining Games: Tuesday at Illinois, Saturday vs. Washington
Dana Altman and Oregon had won at least 20 games every year since he was brought on in 2010-11. That includes a 25-10 mark, with 12 league wins, in their first year in the Big Ten. Not this year, though. The Ducks are just hoping to not be the worst team in the conference when the week is up, which is a tall task with the Illini up first.
Maryland 4-14
- Ceiling: 13
- Floor: 18
- Most Likely: 17
- Remaining Games: Wednesday at Wisconsin, Sunday vs. Illinois
The Terrapins may have a contending case with the Hawkeyes for the most difficult final week. The Badgers have been hotter over the past month than in December and January, and Illinois is fighting for a top-three seed in both the conference and NCAA tournaments.
Penn State 3-15
- Ceiling: 15
- Floor: 18
- Most Likely: 18
- Remaining Games: Wednesday vs. Ohio State, Sunday at Rutgers
Weirdly, the Nittany Lions showed some life in a Saturday win over Iowa. That's not likely to change how this 12-17 team approaches the Buckeyes and a trip to New Jersey, but there is potential to not finish dead last in the league.
Big Ten Tournament Schedule
All times central
March 10
- 16 vs. 17 4 p.m.
- 15 vs. 18
March 11
- 9 vs. 16/17 11 a.m.
- 12 vs. 13
- 10 vs. 15/18 5:30 p.m.
- 11 vs. 14
March 12
- 8 vs. 9/16/17 11 a.m.
- 5 vs. 12/13
- 7 vs. 10/15/18 5:30 p.m.
- 6 vs. 11/14
March 13
1 vs. 8/9/16/17 11 a.m.
4 vs. 5/12/13
2 vs. 7/10/15/18 5:30 p.m.
3 vs. 6/11/14
March 14
- Semifinal 1 12 p.m.
- Semifinal 2
March 15
- Championship 2:30 p.m.
