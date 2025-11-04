Braden Frager Makes Exciting Official Debut
LINCOLN—Braden Frager "got it going" against the West Georgia Wolves.
The Huskers are off to a hot start following a strong second-half scoring performance in Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday night. After going into the half leading 30-25, Nebraska turned in a 56-point second half, which saw them shoot 20-for-32 (62.5% FG) to put the Huskers at 1-0 on the year.
In the win, Nebraska saw four players turn in double-digit scoring performances; however, redshirt freshman forward Braden Frager was the star of the show. The 6-foot-7 Lincoln native shot 8-for-11 on field goal attempts and added several highlight-reel plays on the night, leading the Huskers to a win in convincing fashion.
After spending all of the 2024-25 season on the bench as a redshirt, Frager's hot start to his second season shows promise for his future in the scarlet and cream. In 22 minutes of play, the forward also added five rebounds, two assists, and an alley-oop that got everyone in the arena out of their seats.
Recapping his first official performance for the big red, Frager said, despite it being a first, he didn't treat it as such. "I don't really go at the games different depending on the opponent, I just want to go out there, play and have fun", he said.
From the video above, it's clear to see that the forward was playing loose and enjoying the moment. Joining him for media availability post-game was senior guard Jamarques Lawrence, who was awarded the assist. When remembering the moment, Lawrence suggested the two made eye contact prior to the pass, knowing full well the intentions on the fast break opportunity. "I had a feeling I was throwing it up to him", he said, complimenting Frager's ability to run the floor as something he's taken notice of in practice this season.
While Frager's performance may have come as a surprise to Nebraska fans, at least this early on in his career, Lawrence made it clear it's nothing new. "It's not [surprising]. He does this in practice", his teammate said, suggesting the forward has a level of confidence that made tonight's performance possible, and more will come.
When asked if he felt he was in a zone, Frager's response carried the same sentiment. "I always am", he said with a smile. That confidence will be key for Nebraska moving forward, an encouraging sight to see in game one of the new season.
Frager's performance helped lead head coach Fred Hoiberg to his 200th collegiate win and 85th at Nebraska. In his 16 years as a head coach, both in college and the NBA, tonight's victory is the 355th of the coach's career.
The 22 points the redshirt freshman scored leave him third all-time in Nebraska school history for points scored in a debut, further cementing a promising start to the Nebraska native's career.
Overall, the Huskers should be feeling good following the win. While it didn't look great to start, they answered the call in a big way during the second half. As a team, Nebraska shot 30-64 (46.9%) on the night, and twelve different players saw varying roles. For a team that's still finding its groove, despite it being the third time they've played together this season, early indications point to a squad with several offensive options. Frager's night was tonight, and it more than likely will happen again; however, the Huskers have seen 3+ players score in double digits in all three contests (two exhibitions) this fall.
As they prepare to host an FIU squad on Saturday afternoon, don't be surprised if Frager and several teammates find successful shooting outings yet again. With one win down, Nebraska is already focused on getting the next, and the basketball season is fully underway. After tonight, the last time the Huskers lost was 239 days ago in their final regular-season game. With momentum building, look for Nebraska to continue to take advantage of that success early on this year. And don't be surprised if Hoiberg's squad comes out and does it again this weekend.
