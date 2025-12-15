Nebraska Forward Pryce Sandfort is the NBA Draft’s Best-Kept Secret

Nebraska’s unbeaten start to the season has been fueled by the emergence of 6-foot-7 junior forward Pryce Sandfort, a prospect quietly carving out one of the most compelling cases in the 2026 NBA draft. Sandfort has showcased a rare blend of size, shooting versatility, and playmaking vision.

His ability to score off movement, finish at the rim at an elite clip, and create for teammates has positioned him as one of the draft’s most underrated talents and a player whose rise is impossible to ignore.

During the 2025-26 season (11 games), Sandfort has been a consistent force for Nebraska, averaging 17.1 points per game, which ranks tied for 126th nationally. He’s also contributing 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, both placing him among the top 150 players in the country. Sandfort’s efficiency has stood out as well, shooting an impressive 50.0 percent from the field, further solidifying his role as one of the most reliable and versatile performers in college basketball this year.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) dives for the ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Over his last five outings, the Waukee, Iowa, native has showcased both explosive scoring and steady all‑around impact. His standout performance came in Nebraska’s 83-80 win at Illinois on Saturday, where he poured in 32 points on 66.7 percent shooting and hit 54.5 percent from deep. Just days earlier, against Wisconsin, he added 14 points with efficient shooting and three assists, while against Creighton, he chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds, and three steals on 71.4 percent shooting.

Sandfort also delivered a strong 20-point, nine-rebound effort versus South Carolina Upstate, highlighted by 50 percent shooting from three and 85.7 percent at the line. Even in his lowest scoring game of the stretch, a 10-point showing against Winthrop, he contributed eight rebounds and two assists. Across this five-game span, Sandfort has combined high-volume scoring with rebounding, passing, and defensive contributions, underscoring his versatility and consistency in Nebraska’s unbeaten run.

Sandfort’s NBA draft stock is climbing rapidly as scouts take notice of his unique blend of size, shooting, and efficiency. His ability to score at all three levels, highlighted by elite movement shooting and an 83 percent finishing rate at the rim, has separated him from other wings in the class. Sandfort has shifted from an underrated prospect to a legitimate riser on draft boards. His versatility as a scorer, cutter, and passer makes him one of the more intriguing sleeper candidates in the 2026 draft cycle.

Sandfort has established himself as one of Nebraska’s most reliable offensive weapons, ranking second on the team in points per game. His 17.1 scoring average trails only forward Rienk Mast, who leads the Huskers with 17.9 points per contest. Together, the duo has formed a dynamic one-two punch that has powered Nebraska’s unbeaten start, with Sandfort’s perimeter shooting and versatile scoring complementing Mast’s interior presence and efficiency. This balance has made Nebraska’s offense one of the most difficult to defend in the Big Ten this season.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives the ball around Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) during the first half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

As Nebraska continues its unbeaten run, Sandfort’s rise has become one of the defining stories of the season. His blend of size, shooting versatility, and playmaking has not only elevated the Huskers but also positioned him as a legitimate NBA prospect whose stock is climbing fast. With his efficiency and impact on both ends of the floor, Sandfort has proven he’s more than just an underrated name.

