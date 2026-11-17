A big weekend has led to B1G honors for Nebraska women's basketball's Britt Prince.

Prince had earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after scoring a career-high 35 points in the Huskers' 105-73 blowout victory over Kansas on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This is the first such honor of her career.

As she should 🙂‍↕️



Career high night lands @Brittprince23 as the @B1Gwbball Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/mKsoeyt81C — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) November 16, 2026

In the win over Kansas, Prince went 12-for-18 shooting, including two three-pointers and a perfect nine-for-nine at the free-throw line.

Prince and the Huskers currently sit undefeated at 4-0 after a red-hot start to the 2026-2027 campaign. They moved up two spots to No. 23 in the AP Poll on Monday.

Prince, a Naismith Trophy and Nancy Lieberman Award candidate prior to that performance, had another stellar output last Tuesday against North Carolina A&T, where she scored 24 points. In the two wins, Prince averaged 29.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native leads the Big Ten conference in scoring, averaging 25.3 points per game, which ranks fifth nationally. Prince also adds 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.8 assists over four games this season. Those 25.3 points per game rank just above Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and 2025 National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins from USC (24.5 ppg).

Expectations are high for Prince this season. She earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and second-team honors from the coaches after an impressive sophomore campaign. Prince led the Huskers in scoring ( 17.9 points per game), assists (4.4 assists per game), and steals (1.5 steals per game)

Prince has played a crucial role in Nebraska's offense throughout her career, guiding the Huskers to their third straight NCAA tournament appearance last season. In 2025-2026, Prince shot over 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and 90 percent from the free-throw line, leading the Big Ten Conference.

Coach Amy Williams on Prince ahead of this year:

“Britt is an extremely gifted athlete, and when you partner that with an intense passion for basketball, a work ethic that is unmatched, high character, and a winning mindset, the result is something special. It has been amazing to watch Britt utilize her unique talents to accomplish so much already in her basketball journey, and we cannot wait for that to continue into her college career here as a Husker. Britt’s decision to stay home and represent her home state says a lot about Husker Nation and how special it is to play for Nebraska.”

Prince and the Huskers look to continue their undefeated run as they take on Mount Saint Mary's on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CT on B1G+.

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