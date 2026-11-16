

The Nebraska women's basketball team is moving up.



The latest AP Poll has moved up the Huskers two spots to No. 23. That's after opening the year unranked.

The Huskers have been dominant to start the 2026-27 campaign. They sit at 4-0 after a 105-73 win over the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska has taken down each of its opponents by a significant margin, outscoring them by 40.8 points per game. The Huskers are also averaging 90 points per game on a 50.9 overall shooting percentage and a 40.3% mark from three-point range.

Leading the way this season has been junior guard Britt Prince. Prince is averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting nearly 61% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc. In addition to Prince, Nebraska has three more players scoring in double figures: Amiah Hargrove (12.8), Natalie Potts (12.0), and Ashlyn Koupal (10.0).

Eleven of the 12 players on Nebraska's roster are averaging 10+ minutes played per game through the first four games.

That depth has played a huge role early on this season and will have a major impact as the Huskers continue non-conference play and begin their Big Ten slate next month. The Big Ten Conference is typically a very strong conference in women's basketball, and that will continue this season, as 10 teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Last season, the Big Ten had a record-tying 12 of its 18 teams qualify for the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Huskers will be tested right out of the game, facing No. 8 Iowa on Dec. 5 to start league action. The team will have a slight break with three non-conference games before the Big Ten gets into full swing, with Nebraska hosting Washington on December 29th, and a few days later, they will have a huge road test, traveling out to Los Angeles to face No. 4 USC and No. 10 UCLA.

Nebraska's next game will be against Mount Saint Mary's on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CT on B1G+.

Full AP Top 25

South Carolina Michigan Louisville USC Duke Texas UConn Iowa LSU UCLA Vanderbilt Kentucky Notre Dame Oklahoma TCU Washington Minnesota Maryland Ole Miss Ohio State Illinois West Virginia Nebraska North Carolina Oklahoma State

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