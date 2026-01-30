Despite Loss to #3 Michigan, Huskers Gain Respect

Let me get this straight:



1) #5 Nebraska played at #3 Michigan.



2) NU came into the game a 10½-point underdog.



3) NU had to play without two key players: senior forward Rienk Mast (he’s the straw that stirs the Huskers’ drink) and redshirt freshman sharpshooter Braden Frager.



4) Between Mast and Frager, the Huskers had to make up over 24 points on offense.



5) Michigan started two 6' 9" forwards and a 7' 3" center.



6) NU used a total of seven players in the game while the Wolverines used nine.



7) NU shot only four free throws for the game while Michigan shot 23.

Given all that, Nebraska led for most of the game still had a chance to tie it on a last-second Sam Hoiberg corner jumper. Truly amazing.



This group of Huskers is something to behold. Their grit and determination is relentless. UCLA legend John Wooden would be proud of the way these Huskers continue to play the game of basketball.

Husker radio play-by-play man Kent Pavelka may have said it best when he predicted that neither team’s season would be defined by this game,

I think that will prove to be true, Despite Tuesday’s loss to Michigan, if Nebraska beats Illinois Sunday at PBA, the Huskers might not drop much in next week’s AP poll.



To be sure, rankings in early February really don’t mean much. But come March, things will be a lot different.

If you haven't seen Hoiberg's Huskers play this season, you’re really missing something. NU hosts #9 Illinois this Sunday at 3 p.m. on FS1.

Women's Hoops

Husker women's head coach Amy Williams has dealt with her share of player injuries. This season, her team has been without two key players: Natalie Potts (6' 2" F) and Allison Weidner (5' 10" G). And in the win Wednesday night over Northwestern, Nebraska was without the services of starting forward Jessica Petrie.

No problem. NU had four players in double figures in the game: Britt Prince (28 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists), Logan Nissley (14, 5-2), Callin Hake (13, 3-4) and Amaiah Hargrove (13, 11-2). BTW, the Huskers ended up beating Northwestern 89-73.

Ohio State is next up for the Huskers this Sunday in Columbus at 5 p.m. CST on BTN,



Bad News Department



News broke out today that Natalie Potts has decided to take a redshirt year. The 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year has been recovering from a serious knee injury she sustained last season.



