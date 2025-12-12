Did Nebrasketball Just Play Their Most Impressive Game Ever?

Nebraska boat raced Wisconsin 90-60 to move to 1-0 in Big Ten play. It was also their tenth win in ten games to start the 2025-2026 season, matching the best start the program has had in almost 40 years.

Was it the most impressive performance Nebraska basketball has ever had? Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry discussed that and more on Wednesday night's Nebrasketball Hour.

Jack: Let me say something, Kaleb. I've been trying to decide whether to say this or not, because I don't know if I want the blowback or the counterargument. Whatever. I don't care. Outside of maybe 1% of you listening, I've been to more Nebraska basketball games over the years. I've seen a lot. I've seen a lot of bad.

That might have been the best I've ever seen in a Nebraska basketball team play in my life.

I've been going to games since 1986. And maybe Wisconsin will turn out to be a huge paper tiger; I kind of doubt it, to be honest. They're really big. Blackwell's a stud. I don't know. They looked miserable against Nebraska. And Nebraska did so many things well in this game. On both sides of the floor. So many players.

I'm trying to think of just the most overall impressive Nebraska basketball performances in my life. And yes, you know, Wisconsin comes in on No Sit Sunday, and that's a top ten team; a top five team. And they beat that. But they didn't freaking beat him by 30, okay? You know? And I don't want to be a prisoner of the moment. Ask me again in a week, but I'm coming out of that game, and I'm wondering, is that the best I've ever seen in a Nebraska basketball team perform in a game? I can't believe I'm saying it.

Kaleb, slap me if I need to be slapped here. BTA me if you need to.

Kaleb: I would have to sit down and be like, okay, what games have I watched? Because you've seen Nebraska upset the number one team in the country. You've seen Nebraska play really, really well this season. This season, three days ago, you just saw the Nebraska-Creighton game. Where it was over as it started. It was an intervention, Jack. It wasn't just a win.

So, you're looking at where does this one rank in there for the way Nebraska played? It's a 30-point win and Nebraska still did not play perfect. It was okay from three. The way the game started, it took Nebraska a long time to 1. Get the lead, but then 2. Extend down the stretch at the end of that first half.

Neither team led by more than five points for the first like 15 minutes of the game. So there was a lot of room. Nebraska could have come out and hammered them much earlier. because you had, as you mentioned, all of the paint touches that Wisconsin was getting early on. There was a lot more that I thought Wisconsin could have stuck with that would have hurt Nebraska. And then it just was like it disappeared and Nebraska was making shots and ran away from everything.

So I don't know that this would be necessarily the best game.

Jack: Prisoner on the moment. Just [say] I'm a prisoner of the moment. That's fine. Prisoner of the moment. Just say it. That's all I gotta say. Prisoner the moment.

Kaleb: [Sarcastically] Worst environment imaginable. (Armageddon reference)

Jack: By the way, you're right; Nebraska went up by double digits for the first time with 2:21 left in the first half. When Berke [Büyüktuncel] made two free throws. And then at the end of the first half, you had a turnover by Wisconsin. Pryce [Sandfort] made a layup. Wisconsin missed a three-pointer. And then [Braden] Frager made two free throws. And then you had another Wisconsin turnover. A bunch of missed shots between both teams. And that was it, actually. Nobody scored for the last minute.

Kaleb: Yeah. Frager's three free throws were his quick trigger in the corner. And he got fouled. And immediately when he went to shoot that, was like, “My God, don't shoot that. Like, you are not open.” And the guy closed out too hard, and he got fouled, so he got bailed out. But you didn't have a whole lot of shots go in the last couple of minutes, but Nebraska got enough free throws and was able to extend. And then it only got worse from there.

