Experts Predict Nebraska vs. Iowa Winner in Sweet 16

Rematches of rematches can be big fun, and maybe treacherous, especially in the NCAA Tournament. That’s Nebraska predicament in its Sweet 16 game against old friend and Big Ten rial Iowa.

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It’s the third meeting this season. Iowa won at home on Feb. 17, 57-52. Nebraska won at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 8, 84-75, in overtime.

Advantage Nebraska? Or Iowa?

Well, we’ll see Thursday night (6:30 CDT, TBS and truTV) at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Nebraska-Iowa South Region winner will play the winner of the other Sweet 16 game in Houston — 2-seed Houston vs. 3-seed Illinois. Nebraska is a 4-seed. Iowa is a 9-seed and is coming off a 73-72 upset win over No. 1 seed Florida on Sunday.

Nebraska already has had an NCAA Tournament for the ages. The Huskers ended their ugly 0-8 streak in NCAA games with a rout over Troy. Then the Huskers defeated Vanderbilt, 74-72, in what many are saying has been the best game of the tournament.

Vanderbilt took the game’s final shot, a prayer from near half-court, that nearly went in. Had the shot gone in, the Huskers’ season would have been over and all of the good feelings around the Cornhusker State never would have happened.

Looking ahead, the South Region Elite Eight game will be played Saturday.

With the Sweet 16 schedule set, let’s take a look at what some media experts see happening in the Huskers-Hawkeyes matchup.

From the experts …

Des Moines Register staff: “The Huskers and Hawkeyes split the season series, with each of them winning on their home floors. This game, though, clearly has a lot more at stake than just a regular season Big Ten victory. Both games were very tight, with Nebraska’s win earlier this month in Lincoln going to overtime with a big Iowa comeback.

“This game could really go either way, and regardless of the result, it would be historic. A win would earn Iowa its first trip to the Elite Eight since 1987. A victory for Nebraska would keep this historic March Madness run alive. Either way, the winner of this one will be just three wins away from a national title. Iowa 68, Nebraska 65”

Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports: “These teams have played twice. Iowa won at home in a 57-52 rockfight. Nebraska returned the favor by winning at home, 84-75 in overtime, in another to-the-death brawl.

“There are no secrets in the rubber match. Nebraska’s no-middle defense has given Iowa real problems both times. The Hawkeyes turned it over 20% of the time in Game 1 and 26% of the time in Game 2. That can't happen in Round 3.

“Iowa has the best player on the floor in Bennett Stirtz and can hurt Nebraska on the glass, but the Huskers get the nod because of this pick-and-roll defense. You have to be able to guard ball screens effectively to shut down Iowa, and Nebraska has been an elite pick-and-roll defense, rating in the 99th percentile nationally, per Synergy. The pick: Nebraska.”

Pete Fiutak, Yahoo Sports: “Every possession will be gold. Iowa doesn’t let teams get comfortable, but like the football side, it has the style that keeps both teams in the game.

“It’ll be a clean game with few mistakes, almost no fast-break points, and the tension building throughout. “Free throws will matter, and being calm in the clutch will be everything. Iowa knows how to handle itself, but Nebraska will get the one extra shot and two more free throws to keep the magic going. Prediction: Nebraska 68, Iowa 65.”

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: “Both of these teams have very special stories, with Iowa upsetting defending national champion Florida and Nebraska winning its first two NCAA Tournament games ever. These Big Ten rivals split two meetings in the regular season. This could be a classic. Prediction: Nebraska 71, Iowa 68.”

Wyatt D. Wheeler, Topeka Capital-Journal: “Iowa over Nebraska. Iowa knocked off the national champs. All of college basketball is about to learn who [Iowa coach] Ben McCollum is.”

USA Today

Seven of the nine USA Today writers polled picked the Huskers.



* Blake Toppmeyer: Nebraska

* Paul Myerberg: Nebraska

* Jordan Mendoza: Nebraska

* John Brice: Nebraska

* Matt Glenesk: Nebraska

* Craig Meyer: Iowa

* John Leuzzi: Nebraska

* Austin Curtright: Iowa

* Ehsan Kassim: Nebraska

The only consensus is there is no clear consensus. Nebraska seems to have a slight edge but experts across the board favor each team. We can only hope for another great NCAA Tournament game from two teams that already have provided some.

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